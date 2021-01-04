Tatiana dubuc Secretary of the CGT of the Escales nursing home, in Le Havre

“At the moment, one of our residences is completely contaminated by the Covid. Even if this second confinement was less hard than the first, we then went there with a ball in the stomach, the staff is exhausted. Some contract workers who had been there for a long time were sold, but on December 31, around twenty other reinforcements will arrive at the end of the contract. With the third wave looming and the vaccination campaign, it is not clear how we will cope with less staff. It will be a disaster. The residents are already screened every week by volunteers. It was unmanageable for us knowing that we already often have to go back on our days off because of the lack of arms. While salaries are not very high, many agents tell us that they would have preferred more staff rather than increases …

After the first confinement, many orderlies and nurses were on sick leave, because they were at risk or sick. We also sent around 20 who were psychologically affected to occupational medicine. Some are still inactive. Others have resumed, not being able to afford to be away any longer and lose wages. With such a shortage of staff, officers feel they are unwittingly mistreating residents, a feeling further reinforced by the Covid crisis. In the largest public Ehpad in France, with six structures and 500 staff, we are slowly destroying ourselves mentally and physically. “