Hospital infections on the rise

“The Italian situation of Healthcare Associated Infections makes it essential to prescribe appropriate antibiotic therapy and implement it rapidly to safeguard the patient’s health, also allowing for improved survival” underlines Prof. Massimo Andreoni, Scientific Director of SIMIT.

Hospital-acquired infections, better known as Healthcare Associated Infections, are caused by multi-antibiotic-resistant germs and represent the new pandemic.

A NEW PLATFORM AGAINST HAI – Italy is one of the countries with the worst performances, with 11 thousand deaths per year, a third of those that occur in all of Europe; according to the latest ECDC report, HAI in Italy are at least 430 thousand, while the incidence is among the highest in Europe (8.2 people with a Healthcare-Associated Infection for every 100 hospitalized). To address this situation, support comes from an IT platform, the Remote Synchronous Consultation on Infections (CADIS), which will allow significant improvements in the protection of patients’ health and their survival.

THE GAP BETWEEN SUPPLY AND DEMAND IN INFECTIOUS DISEASE CONSULTING – In Italy, there are very few healthcare facilities equipped with an Infectious Diseases Operating Unit. This is a limitation in addressing the growth of antimicrobial resistance and healthcare-related infections: for this reason, many facilities decide to stipulate an agreement for infectious disease consulting, which is often carried out in a complex and cumbersome manner: the available options are in fact the transfer of the patient to the infectious disease specialist’s facility or remote consulting, which usually occurs with inappropriate means of communication (email, WhatsApp, etc.), which do not take into account the sharing of sensitive data. The demand for infectious disease consulting therefore remains largely unsatisfied; the supply, however, can be improved in quantity, quality and efficiency through the Synchronous Remote Consulting on Infections (CADIS).

BENEFITS FOR SPECIALISTS AND PATIENTS – The CADIS IT platform is designed to support healthcare facilities and medical personnel in the diagnosis, prescription and treatment of hospital infections, with planning and provision of real-time advice for healthcare facilities. The platform manages the entire flow, from the request to reporting and the results of the advice. The interactions of the infectious disease specialist with healthcare workers and patients can take place synchronously and in real time via video, audio and by sharing clinical and care documents. The platform allows the recording of diagnostic and therapeutic activities and decisions, also allowing remote monitoring of clinical parameters using wearable sensors.

THE IMPORTANCE OF APPROPRIATENESS AND IMMEDIACY – “The Italian scenario regarding healthcare-related infections makes appropriate prescription of antibiotic therapy and its rapid application essential to increase the patient’s chances of survival – underlines Prof. Massimo Andreoni, Scientific Director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases – Numerous studies confirm that appropriate prescription achieved with effective infectious disease consultancy can significantly reduce the mortality of patients with serious infections. Equally important is the speed of the times: in a patient with sepsis, after six hours, the administration of the correct antibiotic therapy reduces the risk of mortality every hour by 8%. The CADIS platform also offers the opportunity for infectious disease consultancy even in those centers not equipped with infectious disease specialists, filling a frequent gap, given that these departments are present in just over 30% of Italian hospitals”.

“The real-time evaluation of analytical data generated by clinical microbiology laboratories represents a crucial moment in the management of critical patients – highlights Paolo Fazii, Member of the National Board of Directors of the Association of Italian Clinical Microbiologists – Since the possibility of a septic event is very high, in these cases it is necessary to intervene with an adequate antimicrobial therapy in the shortest time possible. The management of microbiological data finds in the infectious disease specialist the professional with the greatest expertise in the healthcare field. For this reason, initiatives such as that of CADIS are welcome with the common and shared objective of improving outcomes, reducing multi-resistant microorganisms and, last but not least, reducing healthcare costs generated by infectious complications”.

THE ROLE OF NOMOS – “Our commitment to preventing and combating major infectious disease emergencies such as Healthcare Associated Infections is total and constant – underlines Giampiero Delli Rocili, CEO Nomos – To this end, we have decided to invest resources and build skills aimed at supporting the professionalism of clinicians and protecting patient safety. The CAIDS IT platform allows real-time consultation, with the possibility of exchanging data, images and reports, with an immediate dialogue between the doctor managing the patient and the infectious disease consultant. It also represents a CE certified medical device and is able to ensure data security and privacy, for a 360-degree protection of the patient’s interests”.