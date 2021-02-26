In Khabarovsk, the city hospital No. 10, which was previously engaged in the treatment of patients with coronavirus infection, is returned to work on the profile. The hospital admitted the first such patients in March 2020.

In the near future, the main building of the hospital will be sanitized, which will take at least two weeks, they said. IA AmurMedia in the regional ministry of health.

At the peak of the disease, in November-December 2020, the hospital accepted up to 560 patients who came from all over the region. The bed fund was deployed in buffets, corridors and in the hospital’s offices. Now about 200 beds are empty in the hospital.

The agency notes that in the Khabarovsk Territory, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were treated by 22 medical institutions. In the midst of the pandemic, about 3 thousand people received assistance in them. At the moment, 14 hospitals are operating in COVID mode. The bed fund in them is gradually decreasing.

About 1.5 months ago, maternity hospital №2 in Khabarovsk was sanitized. During this time, 136 children were born in it.

On February 24, it was reported that the Zdorovye road train was launched in the Khabarovsk Territory. Within a month, specialized vehicles will visit 19 villages of the Khabarovsk and Vyazemsk regions, where there are no feldsher-midwife stations. The road train carries vaccines against coronavirus, mammography, fluorograph, ultrasound machine, and dental equipment.