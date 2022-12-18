RIA Novosti: a hospital and a medical university came under shelling in Donetsk

In Donetsk, on the evening of December 18, the Kalinin Hospital and the Medical University in the Kalininsky District of the city came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. RIA News.

Information about possible victims and destruction has not yet been given.

According to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues, Ukrainian troops fired 10 rockets from the MLRS in the Voroshilov and Kalinin regions.

Earlier on Sunday, for the third time in a day, Donetsk was fired on by the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Grad rocket systems.

In the afternoon, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 40 rockets from the BM-21 Grad at Donetsk within 10 minutes.