Kolkata: The current chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has given a big update on the health of Woodlands Hospital. In its statement, the hospital said that Sourav Gangali is much better than before and now he will not have another angioplasty. The statement further said that Dada may be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said that the nine-member board of senior doctors today discussed Ganguly’s health and agreed that since his condition is stable, the angioplasty he has to undergo is postponed for a few days. can go.

Dada can get leave from hospital till Wednesday

Basu told that well-known cardiologists Dr. Devi Shetty and Dr. R. K. Panda also attended the meeting online and a discussion was held on the phone with another US expert.

Board member Basu said, “There is a general consensus in the medical board that since Ganguly’s health is stable and there is no chest pain, it would be safe to avoid angioplasty for now.”

Ganguly’s family members were also present in the meeting, who were told about the disease-related process and plans for further treatment. Basu said, “Angioplasty will have to be done in the coming days or weeks. He will probably be discharged from the hospital the day after tomorrow.

Dada is the hero of the country – Anurag Thakur

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur arrived to meet Ganguly. He hoped that the BCCI President would soon return to normal life.

He said, “Dada is the hero of the country.” He has seen many ups and downs in cricket and has defeated his opponents many times. This time too, he will do so.

Thakur further said, “Today when I met Sourav, he was smiling. He looked fine. I know that he will soon return to normal life and will play an important role in taking Indian cricket to a new level. They have to play a very important role, first in BCCI and then in many other areas of the country as well.

Dada’s health deteriorated on Saturday

For your information, let me tell you that Sourav Ganguly suddenly got sick on Saturday morning, after which he was admitted to the Woodland Hospital in Kolkata. It is being told that when Dada was doing gym at his house, his chest pain started on the treadmill. After this, the family admitted him to the hospital. After this, Dada had angioplasty on Saturday evening. A blockage was found in three arteries in his heart, in which one was stented.

