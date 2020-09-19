Police and prosecutors in Dusseldorf (Germany) are investigating an unusual case. A patient died in an ambulance who could not be admitted to a university clinic. The reason was a hacker attack, which led to the complete blocking of computers in the hospital. The seriously ill patient had to be taken to another clinic. Precious time was lost, as a result the woman could not be saved.

The hackers who organized the attack demanded a ransom, but did not name its amount. In a letter that came by email to about 30 clinic workers, cybercriminals suggested contacting them and discussing details.

At the same time, the message was not addressed to the hospital management, but to the rector of the Heinrich Heine University. The prosecutor’s office believes that the hackers intended to block the university computers, but made a mistake. As a result, the computers of the university clinic were disabled.

Investigators contacted the cybercriminals and explained to them what had happened. The hackers sent in a code that unlocked the computers and withdrew their ransom demand.

However, according to German TV channel RTL, the computer system returns to normal and stable operation very slowly and gradually. This has resulted in hundreds of patients suffering. With computers running normally, a university clinic usually served up to a thousand people a day. For several days now, doctors have had difficulty in accepting no more than 550 patients. Typically, 70 to 120 different surgeries were performed in the hospital. After a cyber attack, their number does not exceed 20 per day. At the same time, patients are warned that they should contact doctors in advance and find out if they can be admitted or operated on at the appointed time.

A criminal case was initiated on manslaughter. Who exactly is behind the hacker attack is not yet known.

