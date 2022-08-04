The parents of Archie Battersbee, the brain-dead British boy whose treatment has been fought over for weeks, have until 9:00 am this morning to ask the British Supreme Court to move him to a palliative institution. If no application has been made at that time, the 12-year-old boy will be taken off the ventilator at 11:00 a.m. UK time (12:00 a.m. in the Netherlands).

#Hospital #Archie #parents #chance #transfer #palliative #institution