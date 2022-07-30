Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Hospital Fátima de Los Mochis inaugurated today the First National Course of Miniperc 2022which will be taking place today and tomorrow, July 30, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This theoretical-practical course is organized by the urologist Elio Roberto Sánchez Ali and supported by the Mexican National Council of Urology AC, and the Mexican Society of Urology.

“It is the first course of this technique for the extraction of large, medium and small kidney stones, with an access known as minipercutaneous, this is the evolution of the traditional percutaneous technique that has been carried out for more than 30 years, currently the Miniperc technique which is the name of this course, it is the technique that we are performing for the extraction of stones from one or both kidneys simultaneously, it can be, that in general, first one kidney is done and then the other”, commented Elio Roberto Sanchez.

The urologist at Fatima Hospital He said that this technique gives patients the opportunity for outpatient surgery, without pain and with minimal risks.

“And practically as technology advances, costs are decreasing. Procedures that were previously unattainable for patients, we are currently having technology so that more and more people can have access to it and provide the greatest number of the population with the benefit of outpatient percutaneous surgery.

He explained that the Miniperc technique has been in Mexico for three years and that it is not so standardized because it requires special training, and that these courses are for that.

The course was attended by urologists from various states of the country to receive training.

We recommend you read:

During the inauguration, Sebastián Gil Hernández, general director of this Hospital, highlighted the importance of this course for the specialty of Urology and recognized the work of the staff that made it possible.