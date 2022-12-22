A particular situation occurred in a hospital in France. An elderly man arrived at the medical center requesting urgent care. He had a World War I artillery shell lodged in his rectum. The hospital was partially evacuated immediately.

According to the New York, the 88-year-old patient visited Sainte Musse Hospital in Toulon to have the old explosive removed, but instead made a “bomb threat,” French publication Var-Matin reported.

“An emergency arose from 9:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. last Saturday night that required the intervention of bomb disposal personnel, the evacuation of adult and pediatric emergencies, as well as the diversion of incoming emergencies.” a hospital spokesman said.

The spokesperson added: “We had to manage risk in a reactive framework. When in doubt, we take all precautions.”

It was a collector’s item

However, bomb disposal experts on the scene determined that there was little chance that the shell would explode inside the man.

“They reassured us that it was a World War I collector’s item, used by the French army,” the hospital said.

The stunned doctors subsequently began the process of trying to remove the object, which measured almost 8 inches long and more than 2 inches wide, from the man’s rectum.

It is believed that the patient inserted the item into his anus for sexual pleasure. “An apple, a mango or even a can of shaving cream, we are used to finding unusual objects inserted where they shouldn’t be,” one doctor stated. But a bomb? Never!”.

