Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/26/2023 – 20:40

The Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP updated this Tuesday (26) the situation of Brazilian triathlete Luisa Baptista, aged 29, who suffered a serious accident last Saturday (23) during training. According to the health center, the athlete showed hemodynamic and respiratory improvement in the last 24 hours, “but still requires specialized intensive care”.

At the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP, Luisa Baptista is undergoing extracorporeal oxygenation therapy (ECMO) – a circulation technique that uses a type of motor to circulate blood outside the body, and then return to the bloodstream – and using mechanical ventilation.

Last Saturday, the athlete, who represented Brazil in the last edition of the Pan American Games, in Santiago (Chile), was training when she collided head-on with a car, Sesi São Carlos reported in a statement.

According to the message from Luisa Batista's team, the triathlete “suffered an accident when she was training on Saturday morning on a road in the district of Santa Eudoxia, in São Paulo. A car that was coming along the track collided head-on with the bicycle the athlete was riding and the driver fled the scene without providing assistance.”

In the early evening of last Saturday, Santa Casa de São Carlos, the hospital where the triathlete was initially admitted, stated that Luisa Baptista arrived with severe polytrauma, with injuries to the right lung, fractures of several ribs and right leg . Therefore, after carrying out stabilization procedures, she underwent a surgical procedure. In the early hours of last Monday (25), Luisa was transferred to the Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo to continue her treatment.

In addition to competing in the last edition of the Pan American Games, Luisa Baptista represented Brazil in the 2019 edition of the Pan, in Lima (Peru), an opportunity in which she was champion in the individual and mixed categories, and at the Tokyo Olympic Games (Japan ), with 32nd position in the individual competition.