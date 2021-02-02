Only Villanueva, Librilla, Ojós, Ulea and Aledo benefit from the permission to reopen the terraces in bars UCI archive image of Reina Sofía. / Mar Sánchez / AGM JAVIER PÉREZ PARRA Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 01:54



Health will keep the restrictions in force for at least one more week in the Region. Although infections are finally beginning to fall clearly – 40% in the last seven days – incidence rates are still “extreme risk”, still above 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks. Furthermore, the pressure on