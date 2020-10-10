new Delhi: What is the treatment of corona in Ayurveda. The disease that the world is looking for, will it be treated with Ayurveda and Yoga. The doctors of Ayurveda and the Ministry of AYUSH claim that all patients have been completely cured by their treatment and no one has died. At the same time, no health care worker has been affected during treatment.

All India Institute of Ayurveda, located in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area, cures the disease by Ayurvedic method. Corona infected patients are also being treated in this hospital. The All India Institute of Ayurveda claims that all the corona infected patients who came to them have gone healthy from here. The number of such patients is 271, not one or two. Corona infected patients were treated and cured in this hospital through Yoga and Ayurveda.

Dr. Tanuja Nesari, director of All India Institute of Ayurveda said, ‘So far we had 271 Karuna Shankar Amit patients, who gave holistic Ayurvedic treatment to 94% of patients, after which he recovered completely. Why are they giving integrated treatment protocol to eight percent of patients, they have claimed oxygen therapy and some allopathy, but have given them yoga and ayurveda remedies in which yoga, decoction, food was given and together they made a recurrence activity.

Health care workers are not affected in the hospital

The hospital claims that not only the corona infected patients have been cured, but the doctors, nursing staff or any hospital staff engaged in their treatment have not yet been infected. Because they also claim Ayurveda and do yoga. Dr. Tanuja Nesari said, “All the patients have fully recovered from our place and in other words, I would like to mention that none of the health care workers who are there have been affected. In many hospitals, health care workers are infected. The evidence is more, they come in high risk, 18 to 36% is the perfect chance but it did not happen here. While we do not take any anti body or allopathy here. “

A Ayurvedic hospital of the Ministry of AYUSH, present in Sarita Vihar, Delhi, has a floor reserve of the hospital which has 50 beds for the treatment of corona. Where milled and moderate patients come. In the treatment of these infected patients, Ayurvedic claims such as Ayush 64, Giloy, Anu oil, Samphmani Vati, Ayush Kwath decoction and other medicines are treated. At the same time, yoga is also done twice a day. Apart from this, turmeric milk and chawanprash are also included in the treatment.

Modern equipment also exists in the hospital

It is not that this hospital is treated only by Ayurvedic way, but modern equipment is also present here, which monitors the health of corona infected patients. The hospital has facilities like oxygen beds, x-rays, by-machines, blood samples.

Dr. Tanuja Nesari said, “This is a Modern Ayurvedic Hospital and investigates patients. Here we do their x-rays, do ECG, here is Kovid’s test center, here we do antigen and RT PCR test. Immune parameters are done by hitting the Inflammatory and see all these with the laboratory test, whether it has been cured or not. So the symptoms would be cured and they also get cured in the laboratory test. is.”

There is also a special arrangement in the hospital to keep an eye on the patients in the ward. There is a special control room from where patients are kept in the ward at all times. Apart from the duty of doctors, other doctors also join these patients from here. Apart from this, there is a special arrangement here so that relatives of the patient can talk to the patient.

Corona continues to wreak havoc around the world. The cases of corona are continuously coming up all over the world and it is also dying. This infection has not been treated yet. Vaccine trials are going on in many countries, but have not been successful. In such a situation, treatment of corona with Ayurveda and Yoga arouses hope.

