HOSPITALIZATIONS caused by COVID-19 have dropped into three figures for the first time this year according to Valencian health ministry figures released tonight (March 3).

975 people are currently in Valencian Community hospitals, compared to 1,047 yesterday and 1,351 a week ago.

Hospital admissions stood at 4,083 one month earlier.

Intensive care patients now stand at 238, a drop of ten over a day, and 80 less over a week.

413 new COVID-19 cases were declared today, down by 172 on the Tuesday total, and 117 less than a week earlier on February 24.

Two weeks ago the daily infection total was 1.530.

Death rates have fallen significantly to just 22 today compared to 63 fatalities a week earlier.

The pandemic death toll stands at 6,774.

No new information about outbreaks were supplied but just 16 were reported yesterday.