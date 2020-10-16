The Covid-19 epidemic has forced the CHI of Poissy-Saint-Germain-en-Laye (Yvelines) and its services to reorganize. “Considering my age, I was not asked to go into the acute field, but to take care of others as well., testifies Béatrice Vinson Bonnet, visceral surgeon within the establishment. As we work in a territorial hospital group, we could immediately use it to define an acute Covid hospital center, an intermediate Covid hospital center which could receive more or less Covid patients, and a less Covid hospital center.“. Objective: provide the population with the best possible care.

The staff is an essential element in combating Covid-19 head-on, as well as the other pathologies of the hospital. “Every link counts, estimates the health professional. Currently, the tragedy is that there are links missing, in particular operating room nurses and anesthetists“. However, the hospital is just in time, when a link is missing, an entire operating theater can no longer function in one day.