The new Anmco guidelines on the management of high blood pressure and hypertension “focus heavily on interventions aimed at modifying lifestyle. In particular, they provide specific and more detailed indications regarding nutrition compared to the previous version. For example, a restriction in the intake of foods containing simple sugars, especially sugary drinks, is recommended, which overall must not exceed 10% of the total calories consumed daily. Furthermore, in hypertensive subjects and without kidney disease, they suggest a diet low in sodium, taking in total no more than a teaspoon of salt per day, and rich in potassium, for example by consuming fruit and vegetables such as bananas and spinach”. This is suggested by Stefania Di Fusco, chairperson of the Cardiovascular Prevention area of ​​the Anmco (the National Association of hospital cardiologists) and medical director at the Clinical and Rehabilitative Cardiology San Filippo Neri ASL Roma 1 Hospital in Rome, on the occasion of World Heart Day which celebrates September 29th.

According to Fabrizio Oliva, president of Anmco and director of Cardiology 1 of the Niguarda hospital in Milan, “Anmco, aware of the possible impact of the new recommendations on the clinical practice of the entire cardiology community, immediately considered the need to schedule meetings that are an opportunity of discussion between expert professionals to define the most appropriate ways to integrate the new recommendations into daily clinical activity in a way that is compatible with the current organizational structure”.

“Cardiovascular diseases are often associated with other pathological conditions such as diabetes, renal failure and obesity which further complicate the management of chronicity. These patients develop conditions of clinical lability and fragility which lead to frequent hospitalizations and a high number of deaths, which in 80 % of cases we could prevent by intervening on risk factors. It is therefore essential to launch educational campaigns on the importance of cardiovascular prevention and improve awareness of the relevance of therapeutic adherence, which is too often underestimated by the patient”, concludes Oliva.