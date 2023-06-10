Millonarios is very close to qualifying for the final of the 2023-I League, but, as has been the custom throughout the season, he has had to fight against injuries.

This Tuesday, with an alternate roster, the team led by Alberto Gamero lost 2-0 against América Mineiro in Belo Horizonte and complicated their chances of continuing in the Copa Sudamericana, although it still depends on themselves to qualify at least for the playoffs.

In the League, Millonarios only needs one point, either this Sunday against Boyacá Chicó in Tunja or on the last date, against Medellín in Bogotá, to ensure their presence in the dispute for the first star of 2023.

Millonarios medical report before the game against Chicó

Alberto Gamero, Millos’ coach, continues to work to have the best payroll available, with the help of the club’s medical department. However, two of his most important players will not be in the match against Boyacá Chicó in Tunja.

EL TIEMPO confirmed with Millonarios sources the casualties of the team captain, Mackalister Silva, who has a muscle injury in the posterior and is ruled out to travel to Tunja.

Nor will the central defender Andrés Llinás be in that match, who underwent physical tests after being left out of the match against América Mineiro. The man from Bogotá has a muscle injury in his thigh.

Both Silva and Llinás could be back for the game against Medellín, on the last date, as well as the attacker Jáder Valencia, who is in his last stage of recovery from his muscle injury.

The attacker Luis Andrés Paredes is also in doubt, who has a muscular discomfort. The coaching staff will wait until the last moment to see if they include him in the squad.

Three other players who were absent in Brazil, Fernando Uribe, Luis Carlos Ruiz and Jorge Arias, are already training normally with the rest of the group and are available for the game against Chicó.

