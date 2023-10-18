Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 17/10/2023 – 21:27

Local authorities speak of up to 500 deaths at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, in the center of Gaza City. Hamas and Israel exchange accusations about responsibility for the bombing. Leaders and organizations say they are horrified. An air attack this Tuesday (17/10) on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, in the center of Gaza City, killed hundreds of people, according to information released by local authorities. Palestinians accuse Israel of having carried out the attack. The Israeli military denies involvement, saying the incident was caused by a Palestinian rocket.

The exact number of victims is still uncertain. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, linked to Hamas, up to 500 people may have died in the attack on the hospital complex. A civil defense official, in turn, told Al-Jazeera that more than 300 people died, not counting the many who still remain under the rubble.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, the Al Jazeera network reported that the hospital was hit without any prior warning.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that they still do not have details about what happened. The organization’s spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said reports of a possible Israeli airstrike are still under review: “There are a lot of airstrikes, a lot of failed rockets and a lot of false information from Hamas.”

The episode has provoked criticism, and the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, a rival of Hamas, declared three days of mourning in the Palestinian territories.

Organizations say they are “horrified”

The World Health Organization (WHO) strongly condemned the attack: “We call for the immediate protection of civilians and health care, and the reversal of evacuation orders [da população civil do norte de Gaza, a pedido de Israel]”, wrote the agency’s general director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on platform X, formerly Twitter.

Doctors Without Borders said it was “horrified” and described the attack as “absolutely unacceptable”.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, also said he was horrified by the deaths of hundreds of people: “Hospitals and medical teams are protected by international humanitarian law,” Guterres published in X.

Leaders speak out

The air strike that left hundreds dead at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, in the center of Gaza City, this Tuesday, generated demonstrations by leaders and organizations.

The spokesman for the Palestinian National Authority, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, classified the episode as “genocide” and a “humanitarian catastrophe”. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called the attack a “horrible crime”, saying that countries that support Israel bear responsibility.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the attack was “the latest example among Israel’s attacks devoid of basic human values.” On platform

Qatar, Jordan and Iran also condemned the attack, with the Iranians saying in a statement that the bombing hit “defenseless and unarmed people” and that the episode was characterized as “a savage war crime.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the attack was “horrific and absolutely unacceptable.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said that “nothing can justify the attack on civilians” and called for humanitarian aid for the region “without delay”.

Biden cancels trip to Jordan

United States President Joe Biden also spoke out about the attack. He said he was “outraged and deeply saddened” by the episode. An administration official said the American president “sent his deepest condolences for the innocent lives lost in the hospital explosion in Gaza, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.”

Biden left on Tuesday night for the Middle East, where he would visit Israel and Jordan, but the second appointment was canceled due to the attack on the hospital.

The White House issued a statement saying that the president will no longer go to Jordan to meet with Middle Eastern officials this Wednesday. Biden would meet with King Abdullah of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Earlier, Abbas had already canceled the meeting due to the bombing and said he would immediately return to Ramallah, in the West Bank, the seat of government.

Ten days of violence

An unprecedented new chapter in the conflict between Israel and the Islamic fundamentalist group Hamas began on October 7, when terrorists from the military wing of the Palestinian movement perpetrated attacks and atrocities against the Israeli population, massacring more than 1,400 people and kidnapping more than a hundred.

In response to the Hamas offensive, Israel declared war on the group the following day: intense and incessant Israeli bombings against the Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas since 2007, have already killed around 3,000 people, most of them civilians, including 940 children and 1,032 women, according to local authorities.

Israeli forces also imposed a “total siege” on the Palestinian enclave, preventing the entry of water, food, energy and fuel. The measure and the Israeli bombings led to an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, as described by the UN.