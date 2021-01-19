The hospitals of the Region of Murcia live this week their darkest days since the start of the pandemic. The very high numbers of new infections that the Community accumulates in the last two weeks are now reflected in the accelerated increase in hospital admissions. The number of inmates in hospital centers has shot up to 852 in the last 24 hours, 137 more than the previous day. Similarly, the number of patients in the already exceeded Intensive Care Units (ICU), rose from fourteen to 119, the highest figure since last November 19.

The spokesman for the Covid Monitoring Committee, Jaime Pérez, also reported the death of twelve more people due to coronavirus, aged between 61 and 91 years. Three of the victims come from Cartagena, two from Lorca and the rest from Murcia, Águilas, Puerto Lumbreras, Fuente Álamo, Mazarrón, Torre Pacheco and Calasparra. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the death toll from Covid has risen to 845.

Pérez indicated that the curve of new infections is in a “plateau” phase and that “the effects of the measures” decreed by Health can already be observed, although the stabilization occurs with 1,635 more positives in the last 24 hours. This is a significantly higher figure than the previous day, when 971 cases were registered, due to the greater number of tests carried out. The health workers carried out 9,685 PCR or antigen tests, which gives a positivity rate of almost 17%, a very high figure.

The capital of the Region once again concentrated the highest number of cases, with 546 positives, almost a third of the total, second in Cartagena, with 221; Lorca, with 105; Molina de Segura, with 61; Yecla, with 52; and Cieza, with 52.

Regarding the rest of the infections, 45 to Torre Pacheco, 43 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 36 to Mula, 33 to Alcantarilla, 30 to Mazarrón, 29 to Águilas, 29 to Moratalla, 25 to San Javier, 25 to Las Torres de Cotillas , 23 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 21 to Cehegín, 19 to Fuente Álamo, 19 to Jumilla, 18 to Los Alcázares, 17 to Santomera, 15 to Alguazas, 15 to Totana, 14 to Bullas, 13 to Alhama de Murcia, 13 to La Unión, 12 to Archena, 11 to Puerto Lumbreras, ten to Beniel, ten to Calasparra, nine to Abanilla, nine to Ceutí, nine to Fortuna, seven to Abarán and seven to Blanca. The others are distributed among various locations.

Health plans to administer 1,630 vaccines this Tuesday and finish tomorrow the injection of the first doses among the health personnel of the Murcian Health Service (SMS) that has requested the drug. By the end of the day, 38,379 people will have already received the first dose and another 2,274 will have completed the immunization process with the second dose.