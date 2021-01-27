While criticism of the sluggish vaccination start is growing in Europe, Israel is reporting the first positive effects of its record vaccination campaign. The latest data from Maccabi health insurance company on the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine, which is used in Israel, is encouraging.

Accordingly, the vaccination prevents severe cases of Covid 19 diseases faster than expected, even in the age group of people over 60, who are considered to be particularly at risk and who were allowed to be vaccinated first.

The latest figures from Maccabi suggest that the number of people vaccinated who still fall ill and have to be hospitalized drops significantly just 18 days after the first vaccination. On the 23rd day, i.e. two days after the second vaccination, the number of those in the age group 60 and older who get sick despite the vaccination and have to be treated in a Covid-19 ward falls by 60 percent. For its survey, the health insurance company examined data from 50,777 patients.

“These numbers are very important,” said Galia Rahav, director of the infectious diseases department at Sheba Medical Center, Israel’s largest hospital “Times of Israel”. Even the insight into the hospital admissions of older vaccinated people is very valuable.

But Rahav also pointed out that part of the decline may be due to the fact that newly vaccinated people are more likely to stick to the rules of lockdown.

And it is not just the serious disease progression that seems to have decreased with the vaccination. The vaccination also seems to have an effect on the number of infections. Shortly after the vaccination campaign began in early January, Israel’s Ministry of Health estimated that just two weeks after the first vaccination – the second follows 21 days later – the number of infections among those vaccinated would drop by around 50 percent.

In mid-January, Clalit, Israel’s largest health insurance company alongside Maccabi, compared the proportion of positive corona tests among 200,000 vaccinated Israelis aged 60 and over with the positive test rate among 200,000 unvaccinated people of the same age group. The result: after two weeks, the infection rate among those who had received the first dose of the vaccine was a third lower than those who had not received the vaccine.

2.7 million people received the first dose

According to preliminary figures, the Maccabi health insurance company had indicated that the number of infections fell by 60 percent three weeks after the first vaccination, as reported by the Times of Israel.

As Maccabi further announced, only 20 of 128,600 recipients of the second dose were found to be infected with the coronavirus after more than a week. None of the infected people became seriously ill, and no one had to go to hospital.

A little more than nine million people live in Israel. Health Minister Juli Edelstein said that around 2.7 million people have received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to date, of which around 1.3 million have also received a second.

The Maccabi health insurance company alone maintains 85 vaccination centers, each with several wards, in total there are several hundred vaccination centers throughout Israel.

In Israel, despite a tough lockdown and a rapid and massive vaccination campaign, the number of new infections remains high. “We are not seeing the decline that we wanted,” said Vice Health Minister Yoav Kisch the army broadcaster when almost 8,600 new infections were registered on the first day of the week.

The government is considering extending the lockdown, which will apply until the end of the month, by one week. In the night of Tuesday, international air traffic to and from Israel was largely stopped for the time being in order to prevent further virus mutations from being introduced. Because according to official information, the British mutation was responsible for a large part of the new infections.

Vaccination campaigns have now started in around 56 countries. At least 64 million doses have been administered. Israel, with its record-breaking campaign, is the country with the most vaccinations per capita.

But the vaccination campaign is not going smoothly in Israel either. The number of people newly vaccinated every day fell because the vaccine became scarce due to sluggish deliveries – although the government had ordered several million doses early on from Pfizer and Moderna. And there is a controversy over vaccination in the Palestinian Territories. The PA accuses Israel of discriminating against Palestinians when it comes to vaccinating.