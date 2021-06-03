Hospital admissions for Covid in the Region of Murcia fell again for the second day in a row and stood at 57 inmates, the lowest figure since last August 12 thanks to the decrease in incidence and the advance of the vaccination campaign. Of the total number of admitted patients, 21 are in the Intensive Care Units (ICU).

The Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health registered this Wednesday 56 new positives, nine less than the previous day. A figure with which the number of active cases drops to 716, almost thirty less than last Tuesday. The health workers of the Region of Murcia carried out 3,056 PCR or antigen tests this Wednesday, so the positivity rate also falls below 2%.

Of the 56 new cases, 26 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, five to Lorca, four to Alcantarilla, four to San Javier, three to Cartagena, three to Totana, two to Molina de Segura, two to San Pedro del Pinatar and two to Las Torres de Cotillas. The rest are spread over various locations.

The Ministry of Health did not report any death from Covid this Wednesday. Thus, the death toll since the start of the pandemic remains at 1,602. In the last 24 hours, 84 people overcame the coronavirus in the Region.