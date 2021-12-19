The Valencian Generalitat will begin in January 2022 the hiring of 69 professionals to launch the community intervention teams included in the shock plan to reinforce child and youth mental health care, according to a press release from the Valencian Government Presidency sent this Sunday. Hospital admissions in the Valencian Community for adolescent psychiatric ailments have increased by 94% in 2021 compared to 2019, going from 38 to 74, coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic. Children psychiatry patients have increased by 17% in the same period, according to data from the Mental Health Office of the Ministry of Health, which also shows an increase in consultations in children’s mental health units of 21%.

The new places, which will be structural in nature, will allow the creation of three community intervention teams, one for each province, in the children’s mental health units, as well as three other community intervention teams for highly complex cases, one also for each province. has detailed the note.

Specifically, the hiring of psychiatrists, psychologists and clinical psychologists, nursing personnel specialized in mental health and social work, as well as occupational therapists, among others, is foreseen. The community intervention teams integrated in the children’s mental health units will have the support and supervision of the Ministry of Education, care for minors in the spaces provided for by Equality and Inclusive Policies and generic home care. They will be attached to the Castelló de la Plana I Children’s Mental Health Center and the La Font de Sant Lluís de València and Sant Joan de Sant Joan d’Alacant children’s mental health units.

The highly complex community intervention teams, which incorporate home hospitalization as an alternative to full hospitalization and day hospitalization, will be prepared to act in such cases and will be able to do so at the individual, family, educational and institutional level. These teams will be assigned to the children’s mental health units of Vila-real, Benicalap de València and Raval de Elche.

The Commissioner of the Generalitat for the Valencian Plan of Action for Mental Health, Drug Dependence and Addictive Behaviors, Rafael Tabarés, has highlighted that the shock plan designed by the Generalitat seeks to act “immediately” to meet the needs of these vulnerable groups , “Accentuated by the pandemic”, and deploy, in parallel, a specific action that includes broader measures such as the prevention of mental health problems in the educational environment.

“As a society we have to keep up,” said Tabarés, who has called on “looking in the mirror” and asking “what do we do with those who are still on the precipice or are falling off the precipice”. “Most people have assumed that these problems do not belong to others, that one cannot look the other way,” he said, and highlighted the need to ensure the health of children, youth and adolescents.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The creation of these multidisciplinary teams is part of a “broader” program designed by the Generalitat that will allow it to have three day hospitals for child and youth care, as well as reinforce the day hospitals and start up, with the collaboration of Labora , an employment program that will create a network of health agents, among other measures.