The healthcare pressure in the region’s hospitals, at the limit of their capacity, took some air on Tuesday with the reduction in the number of admitted, which fell by 41 to 1,095 patients. However, there are already 168 patients in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), six more than the previous day.

The Ministry of Health notified this Tuesday 17 more deaths from coronavirus. These are 10 men and seven women, aged between 68 and 92 years. Since the start of the pandemic, 976 people have lost their lives due to Covid in the Region.

As for the daily case figures, the curve continues in a plateau phase with a figure very similar to that of the previous day. In total, Health notified 1,249 infections this Tuesday, thirty less than yesterday. However, in the last 24 hours, 10,025 PCR or antigen tests were carried out, so the positivity rate is 11.7%, compared to 14% last Monday.