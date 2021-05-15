The Ministry of Health of the Murcia region notified 59 coronavirus infections during the day on Friday. Of the total number of cases, 20 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 11 to Cartagena, 8 to Molina de Segura, 4 to Archena, 3 to Torre Pacheco, 2 to Alcantarilla, 2 to Caravaca de la Cruz. The rest are spread over various locations. The health workers performed 2,204 PCR and antigen tests in the last 24 hours, so the positivity rate drops to 2.6%.

The epidemiological balance left the significant increase in hospital admissions due to Covid-19 as bad news. At the moment there are 76 patients battling the disease in Community health centers, nine more than on Thursday, while 29 are still in the ICU, the same. In addition, 577 citizens are in home isolation after testing positive in some of the tests, and this Friday there were no deaths from the coronavirus. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the health crisis remains at 1,597.

Active cases decreased notably. Currently there 653 people from the Region of Murcia infected with the virus, 30 less than on Thursday, and is that 89 citizens were discharged after overcoming the disease. 111,623 residents of the Community have already passed the Covid.