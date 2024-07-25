Neurology specialist Cláudia Soares Alves, 42, is under investigation by the Civil Police due to the kidnapping of a newborn in a medical center in Uberlândia (MG).

She was caught red-handed when she arrived at her home in Itumbiara, south of Goiás. The events of the crime, the escape and the capture of the doctor are detailed below.

The lawyer Vladimir Rezende, in charge of the legal representation of the specialist, stated that she suffers from bipolar disorder and, At the time of the events, he was in the midst of a psychotic crisiswithout the ability to understand their actions.

The legal representative also indicated that Cláudia had recently changed her medication due to an alleged pregnancy. The Civil Police doubt the veracity of the pregnancy; this is clarified at the end of the report.

“With the change of medication, he had a nervous breakdown, a psychotic outbreak. Our defense will be this, because that is really what happened,” Vladimir said.

The infant was born around 8 pm on Tuesday, July 23, by Caesarean section, at the Hospital de Clínicas of the Federal University of Uberlândia (HC-UFU).

The father, the driver Edson Ferreira, described how the incident occurred: “She was very articulate. He came in, moved my wife’s breasts to see if there was milk. He said he was a pediatrician and that he was going to take the baby to feed it. Minutes later, I saw that my daughter had not returned and then we realized that she had been taken,” he explained.

According to the Civil Police, the specialist took advantage of the fact that she was hospitalized, presented her identification and entered the place. With that, He pretended to be a pediatrician to the parents and took the infant awaywho had been born just three hours earlier.

The woman left the hospital with the baby and escaped in a red vehicle. According to police, when the parents noticed that the newborn was taking too long to be returned to the mother, the hospital’s security system was activated, but the doctor had already fled.

A video shows the woman’s actions from the moment she arrives at the hospital, dressed in professional attire and a mask covering her face, until she leaves, taking the child.

Cláudia graduated in medicine from the Federal University of Triángulo Mineiro (UFTM) in November 2004. She completed her residency in internal medicine at UFU in 2007 and completed her residency in neurology in November 2011, at UFTM.

On a social network, the specialist announced that on May 13 of this year she took over as a professor at the UFU. Cláudia She was also a professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the State University of Goiás (UEG) since January 2019.

Despite being a doctor and having ties to the UFU, the Civil Police are investigating whether there was a failure in the hospital’s security.

Point-by-point chronology of the kidnapping

The cameras recorded the moment the woman arrived by car in front of the HC-UFU, at 11:18 p.m.

He gets out of the car wearing a lab coat, cap, mask, rubber gloves and a yellow backpack on his back.

The woman walks towards the hospital.

At 11:43 p.m., the doctor appears walking down the hall.

At 11:55 p.m., the woman appears again in front of the surveillance cameras, now holding the newborn in one of her arms.

He sits in the driver’s seat and gets out shortly after.

Liliane Passos, Healthcare manager at the hospital where the newborn’s abduction occurredreported that it has launched an internal investigation into the circumstances and is cooperating with the police investigation.

After getting into the vehicle, the doctor drove from the maternity hospital to her residence in Jardim Morumbi, in Itumbiara. The journey is approximately 135 km and takes about 2 hours and 40 minutes to complete.

The Civil Police are investigating whether he stopped at any point along the way and whether he received help to commit the crime. However, so far, In all the security camera recordings, Cláudia appears alone.

How was the arrest?



According to Delegate Anderson Pelágio, as soon as the Civil Police of Goiás received information about the kidnapping, they identified the suspect’s address and went to her home.

Share Claudia’s lawyer said that she is pregnant and began bleeding at the time she was arrested. Photo:iStock

There, they found a domestic worker, who works for Cláudia, taking care of the newborn, since the doctor was not at home.

“The chief had reported that she was pregnant and today, when she arrived at the property, she noticed the presence of the child there and was frightened. Of course, at the time of the announcement of the pregnancy, it would not be possible for a girl of that size to be in the property and be the daughter of the person under investigation. So she was frightened, but she remained silent,” the delegate explained.

Part of the team rescued the baby and immediately took her to the Municipal Hospital of Itumbiara, where she underwent medical examinations. Meanwhile, Another group remained at Claudia’s house, awaiting her arrival.

As soon as the doctor returned, the police managed to approach her and found inside her car a large layette for a baby, with new clothes, diapers, a bathtub and even a children’s pool.

Before the police, Cláudia argued that the trousseau was a gift for her employee, who is pregnant. But police doubt this explanation, as the employee is expecting a boy and the items found in the car were intended for a girl.

According to the delegate Anderson Pelágio, the trousseau and the whole dynamics of the crime show that the suspect premeditated all her actions. She was charged with aggravated kidnapping.

“Formally, she remained silent during the interrogation. But informally, she told the police here that she had taken medication and that she had an outbreak and that, with this outbreak, she decided to kidnap the child,” the delegate explained.

In a call to the ‘g1’ medium, Claudia’s lawyer stated that she is pregnant and began to bleed at the time of her arrest. She underwent a physical examination at the Modesto de Carvalho Municipal Hospital in Itumbiara.

According to the delegate, during the procedure, doctors ruled out pregnancy, explaining that the bleeding identified was simply part of a normal period.

“When she was examined for the corpus delicti, the doctor who evaluated her ruled out pregnancy, because he said she had a discharge (bleeding), but it seemed to be her period. Now, of course, there is more precise evidence. If the defense wants to prove this on record, the burden of proof is already on them.“, he concluded.

