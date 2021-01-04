Fanny Nurse at the Toulouse psychiatric hospital

“In psychiatry, there is a lack of resources all the more glaring as we have patients who are not able to defend themselves. We lack beds, we lack staff. In Toulouse, the hospital services operate with geographic sectorization. However, these sectors were made to treat a population of about 70,000 people. Today, they cover 170,000 people, with the same means. The waiting lists in admission wards and medico-psychological centers are enormous. We cannot attempt an exit for our patients because they cannot come back afterwards. Theoretically, per pavilion, we are supposed to have twenty beds and two seclusion rooms which must be used punctually. As soon as he is better, the patient leaves isolation and returns to his room. But there are patients who occupy these rooms permanently, without needing a closed room, for lack of space. We don’t have time to do activities with patients. There is also a lack of psychiatrists, psychologists and educators to think about care differently. The medical shortage is very important, particularly in psychiatry because it is poorly paid and less rewarding, especially in the public hospital.

In my admissions unit, we have a psychologist who comes only half a day a week. We have educators who come for complex care, heavy patients that the private sector does not take care of. But they are on short contracts, sometimes for three weeks, two months… So we can’t put anything in place over time. And it really upsets patients to see educators change. It is a suffering for the patients, for the educators, who are isolated and struggle to integrate into the course of care. We would like these educators to be more numerous and present in a lasting way, over the long term. We also need a longer presence of psychologists and social workers. »JB