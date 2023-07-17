Hospice | Many terminally ill people wish for hospice care, but that is not always possible

Safe home hospice care cannot be implemented solely by family members.

Finns hospice patients are more interested in home hospice care than before. Awareness of the matter has increased, and round-the-clock home hospital services are even better available, says the chief physician of the Husi palliative center Tiina Saarto.

“For example, in the capital region, up to 90 percent of hospice patients live under round-the-clock home hospital care, and in the Terhokoti hospice home, hospice care periods are only getting shorter as people stay at home longer.”

Smaller municipalities and remote areas do not always have the resources to organize home hospice care, however. Home hospitals in Finland are concentrated in the largest cities.

According to Saarro, home hospice care is also implemented in smaller municipalities as, for example, home care or home hospital care services, although Finland’s national guidelines are that home hospice care basically requires a 24-hour home hospital setting.

Home hospitals provide care at the hospice patient’s home in accordance with a jointly agreed treatment plan, in addition to which a nurse is available around the clock.

Blockade according to home hospice care, the emphasis is on young patients and strong support networks. Home nursing care also requires a lot from loved ones, and for example elderly spouses of elderly patients may not be able to participate in the treatment.

In particular, hospice care for the elderly living alone is often carried out in hospice homes or wards.

“Also, elderly people who live alone often wish for home hospice care, but when the matter is talked about more, it turns out that there is no helper to be found in the neighborhood,” Saarto laments.

According to Saarro, about 90 percent of hospice patients suffer from cancer, although patients suffering from, for example, heart failure, COPD, cirrhosis of the liver or kidney failure could equally be in hospice care at home. Saarto says that these patients may not even be offered this option. It is offered to the majority of cancer patients.

Research according to the majority of Finns would like to die in their own home, but a significant part of patients in home hospice care move to a hospice home or hospital in their last days at the latest, says Saarto.

“Often the independent value is not so much that you have to die at home, but that you have to be there as long as possible. When a dying person is bedridden and his level of consciousness has already decreased to such an extent that he is no longer able to observe his surroundings”, the hospice can start to seem like a better option.

Terhokot head nurse Mirja Sisko Anttonen according to this solution is reached especially in those cases when home nursing care is prolonged and continues for several weeks or even months. The initiative to end hospice care can come either from relatives or from the patient himself. The patient may get tired of being at home or try to protect their loved ones at home from overexertion.

In Finland, there are support departments for hospice patients, where the transfer has been made effortless. Support wards can be used as part of home hospice care also on a periodic basis, so that the relatives can rest from time to time.

“In home hospice care, it’s always important to move forward on the family’s terms and flexibly,” says Anttonen.

When home hospice care is planned, a precise treatment plan is made, in which relatives also have their own roles, says the chief physician of Siu sote’s palliative center Leena Surakka.

Relatives can participate in some care tasks, but, for example, drug treatment often requires health care expertise, so safe home nursing care cannot be carried out by relatives alone.

“Home nursing care also requires special skills from the nursing staff. If the patient lives far from the services, a nursing professional may not be able to visit the home very often or quickly. In this case, the role of loved ones is greater.”

According to Suraka, hospice patients often feel that they can live more like themselves at home. In a hospital or nursing home, it can be more difficult to find meaningful activities or stick to familiar daily routines. It is also easier for loved ones to be present at home.

Fertility home senior nurse Anttonen reminds that a hospice patient must always have round-the-clock support available either from relatives or professionals.

“The patient must not stay in an unsafe space, where he cannot contact anyone, even for a moment. The process of death itself can suddenly trigger distress or panic, even if death has been talked about and anticipated. This is important to take into account when planning home hospice care.”

According to Anttonen, hospice patients often have some kind of special wishes when death approaches. They can apply to certain foods or drinks or, for example, access to a sauna or even a concert. In the end, however, the patients’ most important wish is pain control and adequate support for their loved ones.