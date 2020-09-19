Hospice care Helsinki’s politicians want Terhokodi’s operations to continue – “It is not a question of securing the continuation, but how securing the continuation”

In Terhokodi, which specializes in hospice care, co-operation negotiations have been started for all personnel.

For convalescent care Terhokoti, the specialist municipality, and the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) have agreed that a study on the organization of demanding care services in the Hus area will be commissioned as a matter of urgency.

Hus has appointed Hyks’s Chief Administrative Officer as a liquidator Veli-Matti Ulanderin.

Hus says in its bulletin, that “the report also includes ensuring the continuity of Terhokodi’s operations or similar operations”.

Last week it was reported that a hospice specialist Terhokoti announced that it would start co-operation negotiations concerning the entire personnel.

Read more: “A good death is a gift” – We found out why Terhokoti, which offers the most demanding hospice care, is under threat

Terhokoti specializes in hospice care. It is located in Lassila in the Hague district of western Helsinki.­

Terhokoti is maintained by the Terho Foundation. Hus is Terhokodi’s largest customer.

Hus, on the other hand, is a consortium of municipalities owned by all municipalities in Uusimaa except Pukkila and Myrskylä, and the largest owner is Helsinki.

The Helsinki Coalition Party has a lot of power in the Terhokodi case. Its delegates are decision-makers in significant places in both Terhokodi and Hus.

Chairman of the Helsinki Coalition Council’s group Daniel Sazonov does not see such an alternative that the operation of Terhokodi will cease.

“The Helsinki Coalition Party will not accept that the number one institution of convalescent care like Terhokodi be allowed to collapse,” Sazonov says.

Daniel Sazonov, Chairman of the Helsinki Coalition Council Council Group.­

According to Sazonov, even in a difficult economic situation, a model must be sought for the continuation of Terhokodi’s operations.

“It is not a question of whether the continuation of Terhokodi will be secured, but the report must answer how the continuation will be secured.”

Support for the continuation of Terhokodi’s operations is also promised from other major parties in Helsinki.

“The future of the health home must be secured. In particular, they have expertise in the psychosocial side, as it is not just about caring for people in care, but supporting the family and relatives is an important part of the job, ”said the chairman of the Green Council. Reetta Vanhanen notes.

“If no other alternative can be found then it must become part of Hus’ own operations, ”he says.

“Hospice care at home, made possible by a home hospital, is certainly a good option for many, but as the disease progresses, a situation can arise very quickly that you will no longer be able to survive at home. That is why Terhokoti is needed in our service system. ”

Eveliina Heinäluoma, Chairman of the SDP Council Group.­

Sdp: n the chair of the delegation group Eveliina Heinäluoma believes that it is important that the patients and those who work at Terhokodi at the moment can be confident that Terhokodi will continue to operate, whatever the organization behind it.

“I think it’s important that this commitment comes from decision-makers and Hus. There is no reason to create additional uncertainty in the corona situation, ”says Heinäluoma.

“We must not lose Terhokodi’s valuable know-how and the commitment of its employees to demanding escort work.”

Hospital care ward care demand has declined in recent years as many dying want to stay at home for as long as possible and therefore home care has been increased. This has also contributed to an increase in the municipalities’ own hospitals. Terhokoti also takes open services home.

Terhokodi’s co-operation negotiations began on 15 September and will continue for six weeks thereafter.