2022 is over and there are still traces of the pandemic. We remember with nostalgia those who left us these two years. A roller coaster of emotions for hundreds of families now that the Christmas. Added to that the horticulturists They have also had a shower of challenges, and ups and downs, the last 2 years. Years of difficult markets, but as always, with our heads held high, with enthusiasm and courage for the season to come. Today we are going to take the opportunity to remember some of the producers in our state who marked the development of the industry.

Sinaloa is over 100 years old exporting vegetables to north america and by the book “The Red Gold of Sinaloa” from Eduardo Frias Sarmiento A fundamental factor for the horticultural development of the state was not the fertility of our lands, but that “triple helix” formed between producers, government and banks to develop the hydraulic infrastructure of Sinaloa in the 1930s-40s. and so once “served dinner” With irrigated lands ready to produce the best fruits, it was up to the farmer to do his thing.

In the last 100 years, many horticulturists and their families have been innovating and marking the development of this noble industry in our state.

Here’s a shout out to some of them. As they say, they are not all who are, nor are they all who are. These farmers in the last century undoubtedly contributed to the development of this highly relevant economic activity. The work done by them was so outstanding that their names and actions have endured over time.

It was their vision and hard work that led them to be the biggest and best. Due to life circumstances, some of these producers are no longer part of the industry; however, their ideas, their ways of working, their phrases, their faces and their passion for the field remain unwritten laws that still govern the medium.

It could be said that the Tamayo family was the first to turn agriculture into an orderly and large-scale industry. This industry could well be divided into before and after the Tamayos. They were very disciplined and their administration was impeccable. They say that they were a source of inspiration for many farmers who would later become successful.

Talking about the Demerutis family was talking about excellent quality vegetables. They, like many other Greeks, arrived in Sinaloa and managed to turn what in Greece was their source of food into a source of wealth. Demerutis tomatoes were large, red, flavorful and consistent.

If you had to talk about a tomato empire, you would have to mention the Canelos family. His crops covered hundreds of hectares. I would dare to say that they became important producers worldwide of the so-called red gold.

Another important producing family whose label has endured for several decades were the Wilsons in northern Sinaloa. The fact of producing perfect vegetables allowed their label to be and continue to be highly demanded in the US and Canadian markets.

If we talk about innovators, we have to mention the Sarachos, being the first to try greenhouses and shade houses in the state. Now there are thousands of hectares that dozens of producers have in Sinaloa.

We recommend you read:

Many other vision families that transformed and continue to innovate this industry and that cannot fail to be mentioned are: Ritz, Cárdenas, Habberman, Gutierrez, Clouthier, Paredes, Tarriba, Tribolet, Hernández, Gamboa, Carrillo, Saenz, Ley, Gastelum, Fontes, Beltrán, Aguirre, Urtusuastegui, Godoy, Crisantes, Angulo, Kondo, Valenzuela, Bon, Bustamante, Leyson, Espinoza, Gotsis, Gaxiola, Eng, Gatzionis, Podesta, De la Vega, Pablos, Rodarte, Lichter, Bazua, Riveros, López, González, Compeán, Echavarria, Castro, Esquer, Batiz, Campaña, Stabrópulos, among others.

Let us honor those men who had to be in the furrow receiving the dawn and who forged this century-old industry for Sinaloa, for Mexico and for the world.

For: Georgius Gotsis Fontes / Director of Veggies From Mexico