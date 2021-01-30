B.and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has appealed to the population to refrain from all trips abroad. The German citizens should generally refrain from traveling abroad at the moment: “At the moment I can only urgently appeal to the population to absolutely refrain from any non-essential trip abroad,” said the Interior Minister of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. “I even see it as a civic duty in these difficult times,” he added. “To travel to mutation areas now without a really compelling reason, I must say clearly, would be downright foolish,” emphasized Seehofer.

Seehofer defended the entry bans decided by the federal government from countries affected by coronavirus mutants as absolutely necessary. “The transport ban is a drastic measure, but it is absolutely necessary to protect our population,” said the CSU politician. “It’s about the defense against highly infectious, mutated viruses” he emphasized.

According to a cabinet resolution passed on Friday, airlines, rail, bus and shipping companies are generally prohibited from traveling from certain countries until February 17. Initially, travelers from Great Britain, Ireland, Portugal, Brazil and South Africa are affected. There are exceptions for people who live in Germany. The ban should also not apply to transit passengers at airports or freight traffic.

The FDP criticized the new entry restrictions. FDP parliamentary group deputy Alexander Graf Lambsdorff said: “The spread of the new Corona mutants must be slowed down, but blanket entry bans are not the right way,” said Lambsdorff of the “Rheinische Post”. Mutation areas would have to be identified and clearly named. “Then the entry from there must be reduced so that all entrants can still be tested at the airport,” said Lambsdorff.

According to the FDP politician, tests before departure would be even more useful. “The federal government has to be blamed for the fact that all of this has not been ensured so far despite numerous announcements.”

Reliable tests, more sequencing and further ramping up of vaccination capacities are the key “to slow down the mutants and are absolutely necessary for a return to normality,” said Lambsdorff. “It is very important that we discuss these measures with our neighbors in the EU, because if Germany were to go it alone again, it would be counterproductive.”