L.just as big, big in death, this is how this greenish pale tortured man imposes itself on the viewer. He is dead, his head full of blood and wounds has fallen lifelessly to one side, and he can only stand on his leprous, tree-stumpy feet because ropes stretch him from all sides, which cut into the body and at the same time holy themselves like pointed arrows Sebastian seem to be digging into his body. Solidifying wounds cover the entire body. In a particularly wide gaping white pus margin on the right rib cage, macabarously, one of the ropes is lashed particularly well, as if in a guide groove. This can trigger gagging and compassion for the victim at the same time. Although the ropes bring the arms of the man with the crown of thorns into the posture of a crucified Christ, the strangely mikado-like ropes sticking out to the sides and the missing side wound despite the multitude of injuries speak against a hasty identification with Jesus on the cross, which is also missing.



For Horst Sakulowski, painting itself is often tied up in gangs these days: “Sick Muse” from 2017/18, oil on wood measuring 66.7 by 93 centimeters.

:



Image: private collection





The night-black background, the pebble-strewn underground and, above all, the pale yellow of the skin with the many wound craters, make the painter’s proximity to Matthias Grünewald’s crucifixion of the Isenheim Altarpiece, which the painter sought. However, Grünewald himself had “only” pushed the Gothic plague crosses from the middle of the fourteenth century, which existed “only” in his painful closeness to life and death, to the extreme in order to illustrate the real suffering of patients in Isenheim who were burned and torn to pieces by Antonius fever. And how Grünewald’s exemplary pre-suffering Christ paradoxically gave consolation to the many half-dead and soon-to-be-dead in the dying hospice there through the pitiful sight, the image of this modern sufferer can not only be like in the Middle Ages Com-Passio cause, but also one of the oldest reactions in picture history: self-reflection and questioning, with relief that one’s own suffering is less and just barely bearable.

The 1.76 meter high and 72 centimeter wide picture is entitled “Passion” and comes from the artist Horst Sakulowski, who was born in 1943 in Saalfeld, Thuringia and trained by Bernhard Heisig, who is probably only known to a few “in the West”, but who is now after Easter there will be a larger exhibition in Höhr-Grenzhausen between Koblenz and Montabaur in the Kannenbäckerland in the West Forest.

Pictures of today’s people, like the old masters

The aesthetics of the ugly, presented here like the old masters, and the crown of thorns in the picture could make it easy to push it into an ancient and ecclesiastical corner and thus dispose of it as not affecting us. The title of the shows that the battered body is still an empty shell – the Easter faith revolves around the transient, sinful and divine nature in one and the same person – into which all our fears and needs can be projected Catalog from Höhr: “Ecce homo – Images of People”.

Most of these images of “people” in the plural have a religious foundation, but they always refer to us. Even if you find a certain resemblance between the tortured face and a photograph of the artist in the catalog and thus personalize the “Passion” again and reject it, the picture can hardly be shaken out of your eyes and head. Painted in 2008, it seems to fit in with the past year – with its innumerable dead and many relatives, who often could not even say goodbye to the dying or bury them with dignity (of Christ’s family with at least four brothers whose names are guaranteed in the Bible was also mentioned only the mother Mary mourning under the cross).



Moving on and passing on precious life with the child: The right half of Horst Sakulowskis, “Germany 1525 – The Resurrection” from 1974, oil on hardboard measuring 76 by 187 centimeters.

:



Image: Gera Art Collection





Nowadays, painting pictures like this is almost subversive again, similar to the way in which, at a time of daily church scandals, a kind of early Christian willingness to defend yourself is required to want to see and live the original idea. The catalog, however, includes Sakulowski’s oeuvre from the seventies onwards, such as the provocative picture “Germany 1525 – The Resurrection” of a pregnant woman from 1974, who confidently leaves torn corpse bandages behind, or “Death and Pope” from 1975. Both show that the artist had courage to expose oneself with such subjects in the GDR.

The paintings from the late Middle Ages and today become an unmistakable signature of the painter, as the lowest and the highest meet in his work, which hangs Christ or one of his many followers of “Passion” on the ropes like a tortured man in any part of the world or a puppet , which Sakulowski repeatedly painted together with harlequins over the decades as a reflection of the real, consumerist everyday madness. At the same time, because of the ropes that run mainly behind the back, it is beyond doubt that they cannot in the least put the man in bonds, but rather that he overcomes them.

Or as Sakulowski confessed in a disarming and at the same time deeply true way: “Artistic work is an extremely strenuous way of coping with life.” Not least because he always forbade any interference, then from functionaries, today from clients and the art market. But since everyone is not only an artist in the Beuys year 2021, the painter, like the Nazarenes, is wrestling two thousand years before him and we are all with the most earthly problems: falling, standing up, surviving.