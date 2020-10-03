Atal tunnel has taken 10 years to be built This horseshoe shaped tunnel is single tube double lane. It is 10.5 meters wide and a fireproof emergency egress tunnel of 3.6 x 2.25 meters has been built within the main tunnel. It took 10 years to build this tunnel at an altitude of 10,000 feet. It is designed to withstand traffic of 3,000 cars and 1,500 trucks daily.

Journey of several hours now in minutes There are passes on the Manali-Leh highway like Rohtang, Baralacha, Lungalacha La and Tallang La and it is impossible to reach here in winter due to heavy snowfall. Earlier it used to take 5 to 6 hours to reach Sisu from Manali, now this distance can be completed in just one hour. It is built by Tunnel Border Road Organization (BRO).

Telephone connection will be available every 150 meters At Atal Tunnel, the speed limit for the first and last 400 meters has been set at 40 km / h. In the remaining distance, the train can be propelled with a speed of 80 kilometers per hour. There will be entry barriers at both ends of this tunnel. There are telephone connections for emergency communication every 150 meters.

Equipped with one to one technical characteristics Atal Tunnel has a fire hydrant mechanism for every 60 meters so that it can be controlled quickly in case of fire. There is an auto accident detection system equipped with CCTV cameras every 250 meters. There is a system of air monitoring every one kilometer. Every 25 meters you will find exit and evacuation signs. A broadcasting system has been prepared for the entire tunnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate ‘Atal Tunnel’ to the country today. This tunnel, made by cutting the mountains in the inaccessible plains of the Himalayas, is located at an altitude of 3,060 meters above sea level. Due to the opening of this tunnel, many such areas of Himachal Pradesh which were cut off from the rest of the country due to snowfall in winter, will remain in contact throughout the year. The distance between Manali and Leh will also be reduced considerably. Currently, the journey from Manali to Leh via Rohtang Pass has to travel 474 kilometers. This distance from Atal Tunnel will be reduced to 428 km. Cutting edge technology has been used within the tunnel. Let’s know what is more special in the world’s longest highway tunnel ‘Atal Tunnel’.