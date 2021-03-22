Residents and tourists will be able to visit the new, fort museum in La Herradura free of charge until Sunday the 28th.

The fort has recently been converted into a museum, called the Interpretation Center of the Castle of La Herradura 1562- The fury of the sea.

It is principally dedicated to the naval disaster of 1562 when a Spanish fleet was driven onto the rocks in La Herradura where they had been sheltering from a storm.

Visiting hours are from 09: 30h to 13: 30h and then from 16: 30h until 19: 00h, including next Sunday, which is the last day.

However, you can’t just turn up there and walk in because you have to put your name down first at the Tourist information office, which you will find in the Civic Center in La Herradura. Alternatively, you can go to the La Najarra Palacete Tourist Office, in Almuñécar.

This measure is because of Covid restrictions and to avoid overcrowding at certain times. You can obtain further information by calling 958 631 125.

(News: Herradura, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)