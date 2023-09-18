Santa Ragione has published a new trailer Of Horses and invited everyone who wants to be updated on the development and, above all, have early access to the official demoto sign up for the newsletter.
The demo will be released over the winter, so it shouldn’t be long before you can play it. We currently don’t know what it will contain. In any case, the site to visit to sign up for the newsletter And This. Once you have reached it, all you have to do is click on the “Join the Newsletter” button and enter your email.
Video
The video naturally shows some gameplay sequences, which are actually quite disturbing. As you can see, the player will find himself working in one farm owned by a creepy man, in which he will have to feed the dog, chop wood and manage a farm of humans wearing horse masks.
What is the true nature of this place? What really happens on the farm? Why are those people reduced to that state? These are all questions that we can answer by violating the rules imposed by the farmer and exploring where we shouldn’t explore.
