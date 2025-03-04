INNENGINE, Startup Granada Of motor technology, he has announced an association with the industrial giant Horse, which will test his designs with a view to a possible mass production. The test focuses on the E-Rex de Innengine, motor architecture that achieves a result 70% smaller and light that a traditional equivalent power engine, but with double power than a traditional 2 -stroke system and four times more than a 4 -stroke engine.

Horse Powertrain is one of the greats in the automotive industry. It is composed of two divisions, Aurobay and Horse. He is a world leader in hybrid and combustion motor trains solutions. Based in London, the United Kingdom, the company uses 19,000 people worldwide in 17 plants and five R&D centers. The three shareholders of Horse PowerTrain are Renault Group (45%), Geely (45%) and Aramco (10%). The Horse division, which has acquired a commitment to Innengine, is a global provider of innovative solutions for motor trains, which works for Renault and other clients. He employs more than 9,000 people in seven countries, is based in Madrid, Spain, and has eight manufacturing plants and three R&D centers worldwide (Argentinain Córdoba; Brazilin Curitiba; Chiliin the Andes; Portugalin Aveiro; Romaniain Bucharest, Mioveni and Titu; Spain, in Seville and Valladolid; and Türkiyein Bursa, in association with oyak).

Julien FaureHorse technology director, explains that this architecture “could completely change the dynamics of combustion technology, with implications for Automotive, navy, aviation, drones and energy generation. These tests, potentially of historical importance, are another example of the tireless commitment of Horse with innovation and basic research, while seeking to offer more affordable, efficient and sustainable mobility solutions throughout the world. “

In fact, Innengine already collaborates with one of the three main manufacturers of original equipment (OEM) of aviationand holds ongoing conversations with a world leader in the manufacture of engines focused on generators of Energy, and the automotive sector.

Andalusian design

The design of the grenadine startup eliminates the need for cylinder heads, valve trains and crankshaftssignificantly reducing the mass and volume requirements of an engine.

In addition, the e-rex architecture has a relationship of Variable compression on demandwhich allows you to adapt to a much greater variety of fuels than a traditional engine, without the need for modifications. This allows you to function without problems with multiple fuel mixtures, including flexible and hydrogen fuels.

The commitment between companies is that Horse will prove two E-Rengine’s E-RRE prototypes in its clean and thermofluid mobility department of Valencia Polytechnic University. The results of this validation and test program will be used to inform a plan of exclusive licensing of technology by Horse, followed by a Volume productionaccording to Innengine.

Roberto LendaroExecutive Director of Innengine, does not hide his satsifaction: “We could not have asked for a better partner than Horse. His bold vision for the future of hybrid mobility makes them the ideal complement to us while we both work for Transform the status quo of mobility. This collaboration is more than a milestone; It is a bold step towards a more sustainable future. “