Italian development studio Santa Ragione has announced a new game: Horses. Expected for 2024 on PC, with other platforms to be announced later, this is a horror very particular, with scenes of physical violence, psychological abuse, with bloody images (mutilation, blood), with depictions of slavery, torture, domestic abuse, sexual assaults and drug abuse. At least that’s what the content warning tells us.

Written by Andrea Lucco Borlera, we are talking about acinematic adventure first-person set on a horse farm, where horses are human beings. Our task will be to manage them, following the rules dictated by the farmer.

Let’s see them first pictures of game:

“Fourteen days, a horse farm, and some rules to follow. An enigmatic black and white horror that blurs the line between reality and imagination,” is how Horses is described by the official release, which does not answer many of the easy questions to ask looking at the pictures and reading the plot.

According to what is described, the game will be full of interactions that defy reason. The player will take on the role of a seasonal worker and will be responsible for taking care of the farm and its animals. His place is full of mysteries, which will be revealed day after day, if one decides to deviate from some of the farmer’s rules. Will we be able to survive the summer or will we become another of the farm’s victims?

Recently Holy reason has also announced another game: Mediterranea Inferno, of which you can read our test.