Horse Show | There is now an area in Helsinki where no one moves without a permit

From Wednesday from Helsinki International Horse Show will house 130 international level horses in temporary stables built in the Jäähalli parking lot. The safety and well-being of international riders’ horses is monitored during the competition in many different ways.

The safety of international competitions came to the fore when something possibly happened to dressage rider Henri Ruosteen’s Kontestro horse last year in international competitions in Germany. The interviewees do not comment on the safety of other competitions, but everyone says that the security arrangements at the Helsinki Horse Show are very well managed.

Danish The Nord-Vest Box company builds the stables for the Helsinki Horse Show. The company has been responsible for building stables in Helsinki for several years. It specializes in the construction of temporary pens for international competitions and knows the safety rules of the International Equestrian Federation FEI.

In addition to the World Cup competitions in Oslo and Helsinki, the company’s qualifiers have been used, for example, in last year’s World Cup competitions in Denmark and the European Championships in Sweden in 2017.

Temporary stalls for international horses are built inside large tents. The tents are surrounded by a high riot fence, the height of which has been determined by the FEI.

“When the international team closes [rakentamisen jälkeen]I go first to check that the fence is solid and there are no gaps”, says the international level steward who leads the stewards of the Helsinki Horse Show Pia Myrskog.

Stewards are employees whose task is to ensure the well-being of the horses in the competition and stable area.

Pia Myrskog and Sari Raiskio in the stable area of ​​the Horse Show.

in Helsinki the international stable area can be accessed from only one entrance.

“Furthermore, there are emergency exit routes that are only known to the stable and the security team,” says the manager of the stable’s security team Sari Raiskio. The security team of the competitions supervises access permits throughout the competition area.

The entrance to the international stable area is guarded around the clock by a member of the security team, who checks everyone’s access permits.

“Supervising an international team is easy. Everyone already knows that we in Helsinki have zero tolerance for all “don’t you know who I am” requests,” says Raiskio.

Even the media does not have access to the stables.

For international the rider, the horse keeper and the horse’s owners are allowed to enter the stables. If the rider has several horses with him, one horse gets a maximum of three travel permits.

“International horse owners don’t really come to Helsinki, so the number of people who get to the stables is very limited,” says Raiskio.

In Helsinki, surveillance cameras are not installed in the stable area, but the rider can request permission from the FEI for his own surveillance camera in his horse’s stall. Pia Myrskog estimates that the riders’ surveillance cameras are visible to some extent in international competitions.

In addition to the security team’s access control, the stewards monitor the stables from the inside. International horses are supervised by two stewards during the day. In addition, the horse attendants are in the stable during the day practically all the time and do not let the horses out of their sight.

“Horse keepers also closely monitor each other,” Myrskog points out.

The international stable is closed between 11 pm and 6 am. The access gate is locked with a padlock. There is a supervisor in the stable office next door throughout the night. At night, the stable has two team members and one steward who rotates from one stable tent to another. If the holder of the access permit wants to enter the stable at night, his entry and the reason for his entry are recorded. In addition, the steward accompanies the visitor and supervises him during the visit.

“Only one person can enter the stables at night,” Myrskog stresses.

Pia Myrskog inspected the stable of domestic horses before the start of the Horse Show. The event starts on Wednesday. See also Mexicans vote in referendum, and president could lose term

Pia Myrskog has worked as an international steward for 13 years. Last year he oversaw 23 international competitions, this year almost the same number. He estimates that, compared to many other places, Helsinki’s security arrangements are top-notch.

“In Helsinki, no one moves without permission in the stable. The security arrangements and the operation of the team are 10+. Maybe it’s the Finnish mentality. When there is a rule, it is followed to the letter.”

During Myrskog’s long career, there has never been a situation where someone intentionally harmed another’s horse. The majority of stewards’ work is advising riders and nurses.

“We are asked practical things, such as where to get water, when you can ride a horse and what is the number of the office. I’m looking forward to the competitions starting.”

