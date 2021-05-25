Horse riding TS: Serious problems at Naantali stable – Turku Animal Welfare Association, which owns the farm, denies the allegations

The police in southwestern Finland have received three criminal reports related to the stable, Turun Sanomat says. According to the Turku Animal Welfare Association, the accusations presented in the newspaper are unfounded.

In Naantali There are said to be a number of serious shortcomings in the operation of the stable located in Turku Sanomat. According to the magazine, at least dozens of girls between the ages of 12 and 20 would have been victims of sexual harassment and even forced labor.

The premises of the stable are owned by the Turku Animal Welfare Association and the owner couple of the stable is active in the association.

According to Turku Sanomat, the owners of the stable have, for example, commissioned young people with hard work, which according to the magazine could be described as systematic forced labor. According to the magazine, the owners have demanded that they starve and beat the horses.

Wallop was founded ten years ago, and the magazine says the problems have endured this all along.

According to Turku Sanomat, sexual harassment on the part of the owners has been both speeches and actions, which have also been directed at those under 16 years of age who have visited the stable.

The magazine says that its study is based on “extensive and diverse source material”, but does not say, for example, the number of people interviewed for the story or other ways of obtaining information.

The police in southwestern Finland have told the newspaper that three crime reports have been made in connection with the stable. According to Turku Sanomat, a fourth criminal report has recently been filed.

The couple the male side, in turn, has told To Turku Sanomat made a criminal report for making an incorrect report.

Turku the animal welfare association has commented on the magazine’s claims on its own On his Facebook page.

“The story consists mainly of outrageous lies, and the magazine did not fail to publish the story, even though we tried to shed light on the backgrounds and motives of the unfounded accusations made in the story,” the association writes.

“We will respond to the false allegations in the case as soon as possible.”

For Turku Sanomat, the association’s executive director Britt-Marie Juup commented on monday night that the association had not yet received official confirmation of the criminal reports.

According to Juupi, the association was not aware of the allegations before the news. He believes this is a misunderstanding.