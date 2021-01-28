Horse riding The condition of racehorses is on the back, although imagined differently: poor condition increases the risk of accidents

Racers are far from the condition of a top athlete, the dissertation research reveals. Researcher Anne-Maarit Hyttinen wonders why not enough attention is paid to riders’ fitness training, even though poor fitness increases the risk of accidents and impairs the well-being of horses.

It was result by the researcher Anne-Maarit Hyttinen you could wait. The doctoral dissertation of the doctoral student at the University of Jyväskylä draws a conclusion that is harsh to read about Finnish riding: Finnish racehorse women are in even worse condition than active women of the same age who do not ride.

It is worrying that the condition of the riders has deteriorated further from Hyttinen’s previous study.

“It says that we haven’t wanted to do anything about it in five years,” says Hyttinen.

He has been researching the condition of riders for 15 years. The condition of riders is still an issue that has been little studied internationally. For a long time, riding has focused mainly on the study of horse well-being and physiology and riding technique, although riding is always also the physical performance of the rider.

“The rider’s proper influence has a big impact on how well he conveys messages to the horse. Fitness affects communication between a person and a horse and thereby the well-being of the horse. I would like it to be understood from the grassroots level. ”

While riders are increasingly interested in the well-being of a horse, the poor condition of the rider is not seen as a detrimental factor to the well-being of the horse.

“No, although it directly affects how well a rider rides. Riding skills can only come to the fore when the rider is in sufficient physical condition, ”says Hyttinen.

“ “A tired rider only focuses on himself, which reduces attention to the environment.”

Anne-Maarit Hyttinen’s own newcomer to her own stable, wiekopolskiruuna Frey, can be a little whimsical. The ascent to the saddle even required special efforts from Hyttinen.­

His dissertation Hyttinen measured the condition of 52 obstacle and field riders competing at the national or international level. The women rode at least four times a week.

The oxygen uptake capacity of racehorse riders averaged 32 milliliters per kilogram per minute, compared to 35 in the control group.

For international top riders, the result is 45 milliliters per kilogram. Then, for example, you can run 10 miles lightly while chatting with a friend.

Poor condition increases the risk of accidents. If the rider’s muscles go to lactic acid already in the initial warm-up, it immediately impairs safety.

“The rider’s ability to react and think is impaired. The tired rider only focuses on himself, which reduces attention to the environment. In addition, reactions to the horse’s fast movements slow down, ”says Hyttinen.

“ “The least the rider could do would be to go for an interval run three times a week.”

Anne-Maarit Hyttinen and Ruuna Frey.­

In the study the maximum strength of the riders was either at an average or lower level than in the control group.

The strength of the rider’s lower and middle body determines how well he maintains his balance on the horse’s back and affects the horse. Therefore, muscle fitness training is of paramount importance, according to Hyttinen.

The clamping force of the riders ’hands, on the other hand, was better than average, but there were differences in the mutual force of the hands. In Hyttinen’s previous study, the largest difference in hand strength was 14 percent.

“One can only imagine what it means in a horse’s mouth when a rider uses reins.”

According to Hyttinen, there are still a lot of misconceptions about riding, which is why the sport does not take the condition of riders into account enough. The species itself is thought to elevate its condition, although studies have shown that this is not the case.

The more skilled a rider is, the less stress he puts on performance. Two-thirds of riders do not engage in any sport other than riding, in which case fitness training is non-existent.

“The least that a rider could do would be to go for an interval run three times a week. Everyone has half an hour a day for that. ”

Anne-Maarit Hyttinen has studied the condition of riders for 15 years. He did his dissertation in the doctoral program of the University of Jyväskylä.­

In many in another sport, an athlete should not participate in a workout if he has not warmed himself up. In riding, only a few riders warm up before getting in the saddle.

“Riders do warm up their horses carefully and think that they are warming up at the same time. This is not the case. A riding school client would get much more out of the recognition if they warmed up in advance. At the same time, the horse would have a supple rider with warm muscles on his back. ”

In riding, it is also imagined that the stable work and equipping the horse are sufficient for side exercise.

“It’s actually the opposite: teamwork is a static, repetitive movement that stiffens the body and makes it more one-sided.”

Even if you do stable work all day, your heart rate rarely runs on an anaerobic level.

In the world the top riders are in excellent condition. When differences in riding skills are marginal, no one wants to give others an edge because of poor condition.

According to Hyttinen, Finns should not give the lead to others either.

“The Equestrian Federation stopped individual fitness testing for national teams and switched to group testing a few years ago. However, the rider needs a personal measurement of what level his condition is in relation to the requirements of the sport. I would like the matter to finally be taken in depth by the species. ”

Frey showed his affection for Anne-Maarit Hyttinen.­