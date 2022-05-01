The Plaza del Hoyo, in the historic center of Caravaca de la Cruz, vibrated again yesterday with the passion unleashed by the horsemen on the eve of the great event of the Horses of Wine, which this Monday, May 2, is celebrated for the first time after be declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. From the early afternoon, the clubs gathered in the vicinity of the Paco Pim square, from where the parade began, led by the riders Carmen María Jorquera and María Marín.

Thus they headed towards the bareback horse contest, in which the animal’s morphological features are rewarded along with other skills, its ability to move and adapt to the celebration. Upon arrival at the Plaza del Hoyo, also known as the Caballos del Vino, the clubs showed their specimens, which were evaluated by an external jury. The evolutions of the horses surrounding the monument dedicated to this popular celebration awoke, once again, the passion of the horsemen and of all those who packed the square located in the heart of the old town.

The horse ‘Zingaro’, from the Al-Bino rock, won the first prize; the second was for ‘Pampero’, by Peña Sangrino; and the third, for ‘Kilogramo’, by Peña Chirinos.

On the other hand, the people of Caravaca yesterday offered thousands of bouquets of flowers to the Sacred Relic, with which they covered a large Cross of Caravaca. It was before the Eucharist, celebrated on the esplanade of the Basilica.