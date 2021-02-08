Horse riding On a stormy trip on a stormy day, sports psychologist Anna Andersén suddenly realized she was no longer afraid

Many riders experience fear at some point. Sports psychologist Anna Andersén knows from personal experience that fear can be overcome.

It began to sneak insidiously. First Anna Andersén noticed that he no longer made up his mind to leave the stable. As he drove to the stable, his hands were sweating and his heart rate rose.

Andersén, who competed internationally in Icelandic stepping, had acquired a new horse. It was sensitive and reactive. The cooperation tangled, as the horse often rushed out of control of the rider.

Andersén derailed the saddle many times but was not injured.

“It took a long time before I admitted to myself that I had begun to fear riding.”

Fear began to eat Andersén’s self-confidence and self-esteem.

“I had considered myself a good rider. I thought at the time that good riders would never be afraid! ”

Soon Andersén didn’t mind getting up in the saddle, even though he had always ridden.

“ “The horse gives the rider quick and sensitive feedback if the rider gets tense or scared.”

Anna Andersén and Randwer.­

Anna Andersén has worked as a psychologist and sports psychologist for ten years. He has athletes of several sports as clients, but due to his riding background, Andersén specializes in helping riders with a particular riding fear.

The work has been helped by my own fear experienced twelve years ago.

“Without it, I wouldn’t understand my customers the same way.”

While many athletes are afraid, a horse makes the fear of riding special.

“Riding is a demanding skill that is done with a big and powerful prey animal. The horse gives the rider quick and sensitive feedback if the rider gets tense or scared, ”Andersén says.

A circle is easily created where the rider’s tension makes the horse tense, where the rider gets more tense and eventually starts to fear. Riders are often frightened by loss of control or injury.

“The human mind is such that we want to maintain control over things.”

Andersén faces two types of riding fear. Play experienced adult riders who have problems with their own horse. They eventually start to fear riding their horse.

The situation is challenging because the frightening situation is constantly recurring. In this case, simply dealing with the rider’s fear will not help, but help with the horse will also be needed.

“For example, a horse can be taken to another rider for training or riding. At the same time, it is good for the owner to get a ride on a calm horse with which he has a positive experience. The rider also needs the help of a professional trainer with his horse. ”

“ “It’s natural that some situations are exciting or a person may be startled for a moment.”

Anna Andersén says it is not worth trying to suppress fear.­

Repeat fear is faced by competing young people who fear failure. Fear of failure may lead to cautious riding. This, in turn, can lead to riding errors, for example, when approaching an obstacle, which predisposes to injuries.

“However, young people are not usually afraid of being injured. They are scared of what others think of them and the possible failure. ”

On the other hand, Andersén does not often meet students at riding schools at his reception.

“It is natural that some situations are exciting or a person may be frightened momentarily. However, fear is a strong and long-lasting feeling that affects all activities. ”

If a situation or horse excites the rider at the riding school, Andersén urges the teacher to tell the matter.

“There are good riding teachers in Finland who know how to take different situations and customers into account.”

Riding– or for those suffering from horse scare Anna Andersén has comforting words: there is always something you can do about fear. Fear should not be suppressed, as it only makes the feeling intensify.

Andersén talks about accepting emotions. With a fearful client, he sets out to break down fear situations into parts: what things and situations trigger fear? What kind of person and background does a person have?

Andersén helps the rider to observe what is happening in his body and thoughts at the moment of fear. There are numerous ways. At the moment of fear, the human body tenses, he holds his breath and squeezes his hands. All of these can be focused on correcting so that you can act in the midst of fear.

“Through it, a person gets the experience of success, and he is able to act despite the fear.”

“ “Even though afraid of was a horrible experience, I am grateful for that.”

My own experience has helped sports psychologist Anna Andersén understand people with fear of riding.­

When fear prevented Andersen’s own riding 12 years ago, he studied everything possible for fear of riding and also sought professional help.

Although the horse was examined, the stable environment and other conditions were changed, and the horse was trained for a long time, no reason for its strong escape reaction was ever found. Andersén eventually decided to give up the horse.

“It was the only right solution in that situation.”

The joy of riding was gradually found when a friend offered him a reliable, calm and well-trained horse. One stormy day, Andersén was riding off-road.

Suddenly he realized he was no longer afraid. With his previous horse, he would never have ventured out in windy weather.

“Even though afraid of was a horrible experience, I am grateful for that. I am now in a much stronger person than before. “