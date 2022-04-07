Horse riding Noora Forsten certainly opened the World Cup finals for sure, but a “stupid riding mistake” annoyed

The drop of the plank on the last line of the track brought Forsten three extra seconds to his total time.

7.4. 19:50

Finland Noora Forsten is on his horse Con Caya in 24th place when the show jumping World Cup final is behind the opening race. The World Cup final will be competed in Leipzig, Germany.

“The horse jumped really well. I came in a little big for the trip, which I was supposed to get a little closer to, to make the short distance between the three shots easier. Caya got a little touch of the plank. It was annoying that I made a stupid riding mistake in it, ”Forsten, who competes in the first World Cup final of his career, said in a press release from the Equestrian Association.

Forsten competed with start number two. A later Starting Number would have made it easier to analyze the track before its own performance. Switzerland was number one in the first final race Martin Fuchs on his horse Chaplin. The finals will continue on Friday on the 155-centimeter base course.