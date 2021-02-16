AN EMERGENCY call from Policia Nacional this week led to the Easy Horse Care Rescue Center in Rojales being involved in a drug raid operation.

The call came through to co-founders, Sue and Rod Weeding, to initially assist with the recovery of seven horses from the site of a drugs raid in nearby Almoradi.

A court order was issued for the animals to be put into the care of the Rescue Center, stretching their resources to the limit.

NO FUNDING: Sue & Rod Weeding

Sue and Rod have been requesting “proper government funding” for some time, in order to care for the animals that are commonly sent from police authorities up and down the coast.

Sue admitted the future of the animals would be in doubt, had they refused to take them into care.

She revealed: “We have to find the money to keep these animals as we get no funding, it’s so important that the public understands the work we are doing.”

Under court orders, the horses in question cannot be rehomed and need looking after in a safe environment elsewhere while investigations are carried out. “

Three of the horses have received treatment from the center’s equine vet, with the other horses seemingly in good health.

An exhausted Sue proclaimed, “There is never a dull moment for us!”

For more information on the work the Rescue Center does or to make a donation, visit website www.easyhorsecare.net