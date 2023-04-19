A buck among the cars in the queue in the middle of the Naples ring road. The liberating ride of a horse escaped from the Agnano racecourse this morning woke up motorists sleeping in the traffic of one of the main Italian arteries and the Campania capital who saw the animal darting by, perhaps looking for an unconventional gallop. For 5 km, the horse slalom between cars, with commuters ready to record videos that went viral and immediately ended up on the web.

Galloping through traffic

A singular situation that went on for about twenty minutes and which also saw the horse take a section of the Naples ring road against the hand, between Vomero and Fuorigrotta. An episode that ended without problems or accidents for the animal or the motorists, thanks to the monitoring of the technicians of the company that manages the road section, with the warning for those who were behind the wheel immediately present on the displays along the route. The horse’s gallop ended right in Fuorigrotta, where it was reached by a safety car with the men of the Tangenziale and by the owner on board to be taken back to the Agnano racecourse.

A good morning ride

The same company of the Tangenziale then tried to reconstruct what happened in official press release: “This morning at 8:25 in the entrance junction of the Agnano station a horse entered the road axis towards Fuorigrotta. The traffic auxiliaries, already present on site for the usual morning supervision, promptly intervened following the animal, constantly monitored also by the video surveillance system active 24/24 and signaling its presence to users in transit, waiting for the Traffic Police to carry out a safety car in order to allow the capture of the animal and put it in safety.”

The horse was secured

“The horse recovered – reads the note again – it was taken to the Fuorigrotta station where the owners were able to recover it. Traffic on the ring road did not experience excessive slowdowns except for the one due to the intervention of the safety car which lasted a few minutes. Circulation returned to normal at 8:50 without users suffering any consequences”.