When Jacqueline de Ridder settles down on her couch on Sunday afternoon to watch Formula 1, she cannot imagine that she will have to defend herself head over heels against seven strange men. And yet it happened to the woman from Beekbergen.

It is Sunday evening when peace seems to have returned to the site on Englanderweg. A large green metal gate sits on the lock and two large muscular Kangals dogs take the task of guarding the property very seriously. The guard dogs are also called ‘Turkish lions’. Normally they are in their own quarters, but Jacqueline de Ridder will not take any risks in the coming days. She wants to avoid a repeat of the events of a few hours earlier at all costs.