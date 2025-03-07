Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie or the singer Drake They have in their homes with beds whose sale price exceeds the hundreds of thousands of euros, the last one with a 4×4 meter design whose standard size weight of 2×2 … It exceeds 700 kilos. Exclusive models in which comfort is guaranteed and in which the dream could be even more pleasant. These are the exclusive Swedish brand beds Hästensa company founded in 1852 that over the years has perfected the art of bed manufacturing through a meticulous artisanal process.

His pieces are created by hand in Sweden by artisan teachers who follow techniques transmitted from generation to generation. The exclusive use of natural materials such as Horse, linen, cotton and wool It guarantees optimal breathability, adapting to the body to offer a deep and repairing rest. “In an increasingly industrialized world, our company maintains its commitment to authenticity and excellence, ensuring that each bed is unique and built with the highest precision,” explains Diego del Cid, Store Manager of the newly opened Hästens Madrid.

Each bed is handmade by artisans with techniques that have been transmitted throughout its history

Hästens



And it is that the Swedish brand has just landed in the capital with a boutique in which it will make the latest in luxury beds available to its customers. «More and more people in the world are investing in experience Hästens. Madrid is not far behind, the comfort and welfare of customers have become a priority. Just as more and more experiences like spas are looking for, they are also Looking for perfection in your sleep», Cid.

The arrival of the brand responds to a growing demand for exclusive products that prioritize well -being, sustainability and customization. This new space, located in the exclusive Barrio de Salamanca has been conceived as a well -being space, where customers can discover the quality of their iconic hand -made beds with natural materials and its distinctive design Blue Checkreference in the world of interior design and sophistication.



Where?

Núñez de Balboa Street, 56

Phone

910 68 63 49

Schedule

10-20h

And it is that a repairing dream can contribute, in addition to rest, a series of aesthetic benefits and improvements in beauty. «We want each client to feel luxury, exclusivity and care with which we create each piece. To do this, Our showroom offers an exclusive sleep diagnosis service Made for a personalized rest «, counts Carmen del CidHästens Madrid sales director, who also emphasizes the Benefits that these luxury beds They can contribute to the health and beauty of each one. Its composition makes the static energy that stores the body is eliminated and “this translates into a deeper rest reaching phase 4 of the REM, The most regenerating«.

A bed of more than 500,000 euros

The brand has the most prestigious bed collection in the world, highlighting the Grand Vividusan ultra luxury edition designed by the designer Ferris Rafauli. Prepared with natural materials of the highest quality, this bed redefines comfort and represents the pinnacle of crafts, made with natural materials of the highest quality. The exclusive product range It goes from 6 thousand to 600 thousand eurosand includes a careful selection of accessories for rest and a special collection for children.

Grand Vividus, the most exclusive model of the brand, part of the 575 990 euros



Hästens





Grand Vividus It is its range of range. Considered the most exclusive bed in the world, it is covered with a 100% cotton fabric designed exclusively by the renowned designer Ferris Rafauli. Available in four designs: Black Shadow, Traditional Blue, Phantom Charcoal and Natural Shale that combine perfectly with the Nubuck, the Shagreen and the wood with mirror finish and the natural tanning leather border reinforced with gold brass studs. You can choose five levels Firmness: Extrasuave, soft, medium, firm and extrafiring.

He Grand Vividus head It is also an exquisite display. Its stylized profile has an excellent luxurious angora upholstery that combines perfectly with the side eaves, which present details of Popelín trim. For filling it has been used Horse, cotton and woolwhich provides exceptional comfort and guarantees a night of relaxed rest.