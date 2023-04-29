Noble is the name of King Charles III’s new horse. The seven-year-old black mare was presented to the monarch on Friday at Windsor Castle on the occasion of his appointment as High Commissioner by a delegation from the “Mounties”, Canada’s national police. The animal is also said to take part in the procession for the coronation of Charles and Queen Camilla in London on May 6.

The 74-year-old also received a commemorative sword at the short ceremony, commemorating the founding of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police 150 years ago and the coronation. Charles is also the head of state of Canada, which was once part of the British Empire.

Superintendent Kevin Fahey described the horse as “incredibly bold” and “very calm”. The animal was chosen for appearance and stature. It previously belonged to the special unit The Musical Ride, which performs formations and exercises with music.

Charles had visited the National Police stables on a trip in May 2022 as heir to the throne. “We showed His Majesty two horses and he said, ‘They’re quite big,'” Fahey said. They then looked for a slightly smaller horse and finally chose Noble. The mare replaces George, who was gifted to the Queen in 2009.



King Charles III at a ceremony in the courtyard of Windsor Castle as he officially takes up his post as Chief Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

:



Image: dpa



“Mounties” – the name is not derived from the word “mountain” (mountain) but from “mounted” (mounted) – have taken part in British coronations since 1911. Canadian High Commissioner to Britain Ralph Goodale said the ceremony at Windsor Castle reflected the royal family’s close ties to Canada.