Horse, a company owned by Renault, plans to manufacture some 700,000 gearboxes this year 2025of which the majority will be the new gearbox hybrid DB49whose production is concentrated in the Seville factory. With more than sixty years producing gearboxes, the Seville plant has manufactured more than 32 million units throughout its life and in 2024 produced 666,670 gearboxes, including the first generation of hybrid gearboxes.

The Minister of Industry, Jorge Paradelavisited this Monday the Sevillian Horse factory where the manufacturing of the new DB49 hybrid box has been carried out since the end of 2024 – which will debut in the plug-in hybrid models of the Renault Rafale SUV-, and in which the automobile group, in which Renault participates, has invested some 46 million euros and has had the financial support of the Board in the amount of six million, he noted.

Thousand jobs

In this sense, Paradela has shown its satisfaction with the results of this investment, which has translated not only into the maintenance of the more than a thousand jobs of the Seville plant but in 2024 Horse hired sixty more people, and has valued the commitment to digitalization and technology to be more competitive.

He has also praised Horse’s goal of becoming a ‘green factory’ and to do this it is exploring renewable sources, experimenting with new fuels and recycled materials, as well as a new line of business that aims not only to supply gearboxes to the brands of group a but also to other sectors related to transportation and automotive.

Five models

The director was accompanied on the factory visit by Horse’s director of industrial excellence and metaverse, Rafael Vazquezand Javier Bernaldezdirector of the Horse factory in Seville, who highlighted the role of Seville in the company’s global strategy and, in fact, it is where only hybrid boxes are manufactured for all the group’s brands, so that more than 60% of the plant’s production exports to eleven countries.

The new transmission DB49 is the first designed and produced under the Horse brand and it is a clutchless unit that offers a maximum torque of 470 Nm and a maximum power of 35 kW. It features two electric motors for maximum versatility in a variety of driving conditions.

By 2025, the forecast is to produce around 700,000 gearboxes in total, since in the Seville five models are manufactured of gearboxes -two manual and three hybrid-, although the highest percentages are hybrid for hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Stimulus

Paradela has stressed that the regional government has made available to the sector a ‘Grow Plan’ of specific stimulus “to help the automotive industry face the challenge of more sustainable mobility”, endowed with ten million euros”.

For his part, Bernáldez commented that “the new DB49 transmission symbolizes the commitment to the Andalusian region and the ability to export to the rest of the world.

“At Horse we believe that There is no single path to mobility global sustainability,” Bernáldez insisted.