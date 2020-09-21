About the horn. That is where we witness the true magic that the NBA hides. The most incredible and exciting moments in basketball are lived in those tight endings in which a star or a luxury guest brings out in a way that is as unexpected as it deserves a flash of talent, wisdom and luck that decides games and even championships. Throughout history, those famous buzzer beaters have been the bread and butter of the best League in the world, which has fed them to satiety creating a narrative only comparable to those incredible launches that left the fan with their mouths open and to the rival with the lowered look. That’s where some of the most iconic plays of all time have been made, like Kawhi Leonard’s winning shot to eliminate the Sixers that allowed the Raptors to advance in what would be the first ring in their history. Or, more recently, that triple by Luka Doncic at Clippers that made life difficult for some Clippers who have moved on the wire and ended up firing early.

There are many such baskets throughout history, as well as for a team without which it would be impossible to understand the North American competition: Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony Davis sentenced the Nuggets with a triple that left the tie 2-0 and Mike Malone’s with three noses. Defeated when they had done the most difficult, traced a meeting that seemed impossible and reach the last second with an advantage on the scoreboard. And all to see how a franchise whose tradition that surpasses the limits of the League itself honored its inherent immortality and survived a match that they should have lost and deserved to lose. But, of course, they have won. Showcasing that magic that they have always had and that seems to multiply in the Disney complex, in which really surprising things are seen and moments that will be stored in the retina within a year that, in itself, no one will forget.

How could it be otherwise, the Lakers have had more moments like today throughout their existence. For the memory is that sky hook of Magic Johnson in the fourth game of the 1987 Finals, when he scored with two seconds left, giving his team a victory in the final key to win the ring (4-2). However, this time we are going to talk about Lakers games that were decided just when the horn sounded, without giving the opponent time for anything else. Specifically, of the five baskets that the purple and gold franchise has scored when the basket turned red and the pulsations increased uncontrollably. And with names that are historical for the entity and that, up to two of those five occasions, they gave rings to the Angelenos.

Robert Horry (fourth game of the Western Finals, 2002)

He is the quintessential man on this list and one of the greatest examples in history who has known how to be at the right time and place. Seven rings in total, the most in the modern NBA above Michael Jordan (6) and only below those Bill Russell Celtics, back in the prehistory of the League. Two with the Rockets, three with the Lakers and two more with the Spurs in measured and strategic movements in the market that always allowed him to qualify for the ring. Mind you, Horry has been essential in the playoffs on numerous occasions. He was one of those players convinced that he had to justify his contract right now. If he was key in the seventh of 2000 against the Blazers and in the third game of the 2001 Finals against the Sixers, his key moment was in 2002. The Lakers fell 40-20 in the first period of the fourth game of the tie, and they came back to have the ball and force the extension thus avoiding a 3-1 road to Sacramento (the Kings were their rivals) that would have practically sentenced the tie. With 97-99 on the scoreboard and after a Phil Jackson timeout, Kobe missed a layup, O’Neal couldn’t finish off the rebound, and visiting center Vlade Divac tapped the ball away from the basket. There was Horry, in the front of the line of three, to score a triple over the horn that rescued the Lakers from an ignominious situation and tied the tie. The Staples, always so calm, exploded. “It was luck“Divac said afterward.”I should read the newspapers, it’s not the first time that I do“replied Horry. The Lakers won the series, one of the best in history, in the seventh with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists from Horry and put the way to the three peat and the confirmation of their dynasty. And the wing- center, already with the Spurs, still had time to do another of his in the 2005 Finals against the Pistons … although that’s another story. Incredible about the seven-time champion, who barely averaged 7 points and 5 rebounds in one professional career in which he was the protagonist many times. That year, by the way, the Lakers ended up taking the series … and the ring, Clear.

Derek Fisher (fifth game of the Western semi-finals, 2004)