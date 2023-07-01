The streaming platform of HBO Max It has in its catalog various horror movies ranging from the classics, to others that were recent releases in theaters.

Some of the movies on this list are fresh off the billboard cinema to enjoy in the comfort of home.

Best horror movies on HBO Max

Evil Dead: Awakening

Just days after its premiere on the platform of HBO Max, Evil Dead: Awakening it was positioned as number 1 in the streaming service.

Evil Dead: Awakening (evil dead rise) came off the big screen a few months ago, which is considered a “very bloody” horror story.

the black phone

Based on the book of Joe Hill under the same name, this horror film directed by scott derrickson (Sinister) released in 2022 in theaters.

It is currently available on the platform HBO Maxwith performances by ethan hawke and produced by Jason Blum (blumhouse).

The sacrifice of the sacred deer

Starring Colin Farrel, barry keoghan, Nicole Kidman and more, this movie was released in the year 2017.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, this film is available on the platform of HBO Max to enjoy psychological thrillers.

Nope!

Directed by Jordan Peele and with the performances of Daniel Kaluya, Keke Palmer and steven yeunthis film released in 2022 is also in the catalog of HBO Max.

With terror and science fiction united, the film follows two brothers who seek to capture a UFO.

The guests

Directed by M.Night Shyamalan (Sixth Sense, Split) This Jason Blum-produced film is 100% psychological and supernatural horror.

Bodysuits, bodysuits, bodysuits

Released in 2022, this horror film, but also a comedy, promises to be a comedic option to feel suspense and be entertained.

The Devil’s Legacy

Directed by Ari Aster, this 2018 film ranked as one of the best contemporary horror movies.

How much does HBO Max cost per month?

The HBO Max streaming platform costs 179 Mexican pesos per month for three simultaneous screens.