Russian doctors removed a snake over three feet long from a woman’s throat. The reptile must have crawled into her mouth while she was sleeping.

Makhachkala – The scenes which in one Video can be seen, which is currently circulating in the vastness of the Internet, could also directly from a new one Horror movie come. In the clip you can see a woman riding on you under anesthesia Operating table lies while a doctor an elongated tube, removed from her throat. At the end of the hose, something almost unbelievable comes to light: the body of someone just over a meter long Snakethat are evident from the body of the Patient was taken out.

Russia: snake crawls into the mouth of sleeping woman – video of medical intervention goes viral

Finally, you can still see how a member of the OR staff the reptile Visibly disgusted, drops into a waiting bucket – a real horror scenario. But obviously they are Recordings not an excerpt from a new horror film, but the bitter reality.

As the Daily Mail reports, the video is supposed to be one Intervention show recently in the Russian province Dagestan should have played. (You can see the video at Daily Mail). When a woman took a nap in her garden in Levashi village, it is said to be about four feet long reptile crawled into the mouth – unnoticed by the sleeper. After the woman felt uncomfortable afterwards, she became ins hospital delivered where the doctors to the great astonishment they all removed the animal.

Horror video from Russia: Local people report similar cases

It is not known how long this will be animal inside the woman has found and whether the Snake survived the medical procedure. Local experts would have reported similar cases in which snakes over mouth and throat crawled inside people while they slept. Older people would therefore generally advise against sleeping outdoors.

In July there was also a strange accident with a snake in the Austrian state of Styria.

Commentators who had reacted to the video noted that it was the supposed Snake could also be a worm or a parasite. With a length of well over a meter, these would be very considerable. The Ministry of Health from Dagestan did not comment on the incident. (fd)

